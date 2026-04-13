NHL Status Report: Faksa, Bunting to return for Stars against Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel and Darren Raddysh will not play for the Lightning against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS) because of undisclosed injuries. Hagel, a forward, scored in his return Saturday from a lower-body injury in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins. He had not played since March 31. Hagel ranks third for Tampa Bay with 74 points (36 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games. "He should be fine. Hopefully this is the last game he misses -- hopefully," coach Jon Cooper said. Raddysh will miss his second straight game; he leads Lightning defensemen with 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games. He will be replaced by Declan Carlile. "Let's try and stay healthy," Cooper said. "We know we're playing (in the playoffs) on the weekend, we just don't know who. It could be a multitude of teams." Tampa Bay (49-25-6) is third in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens.