Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Faksa, Bunting to return for Stars against Maple Leafs
Hagel, Raddysh out for Lightning; Dobson to miss start of playoffs for Canadiens
© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images
Dallas Stars
Stars forwards Radek Faksa and Michael Bunting will each return from a lower-body injury at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, Victory+). Faksa hasn't played for Dallas since being injured during a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 4, but he had two assists in three games for Team Czechia for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Faksa is expected to center a line with left wing Justin Hryckowian and right wing Jamie Benn. Bunting, who was acquired from the Nashville Predators on March 5, missed six games after sustaining an injury during a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on March 29. He is expected to play on a line with center Wyatt Johnston and right wing Mikko Rantanen. “Just before playoffs, especially just knowing they’re big parts of our team, it'll be great for them to get some reps,” Johnston said. The Stars (48-20-12) will finish second in the Central Division and face the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel and Darren Raddysh will not play for the Lightning against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS) because of undisclosed injuries. Hagel, a forward, scored in his return Saturday from a lower-body injury in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins. He had not played since March 31. Hagel ranks third for Tampa Bay with 74 points (36 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games. "He should be fine. Hopefully this is the last game he misses -- hopefully," coach Jon Cooper said. Raddysh will miss his second straight game; he leads Lightning defensemen with 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games. He will be replaced by Declan Carlile. "Let's try and stay healthy," Cooper said. "We know we're playing (in the playoffs) on the weekend, we just don't know who. It could be a multitude of teams." Tampa Bay (49-25-6) is third in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens.
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Montreal Canadiens
Noah Dobson will miss the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs because of an upper-body injury, the Canadiens announced before their 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday. The defenseman was injured blocking a shot in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Dobson has 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games and ranks third for Montreal (48-23-10) in time on ice per game (22:29). Defenseman David Reinbacher was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League. The Canadiens play their regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS).