Hurricanes, Canadiens take moment to honor Claude Lemieux before Game 5

Teams hold moment of celebration for life of NHL great

MTL@CAR, ECF, Gm 5: Claude Lemieux honored with moment of silence

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Carolina Hurricanes took a moment to honor the late Claude Lemieux before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens at Lenovo Center.

Lemieux died this week at the age of 60, the Canadiens announced on Thursday.

Lemieux played seven of his 21 NHL seasons with the Canadiens. He was a four-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1995. His son Brendan Lemieux played for the Hurricanes during the 2023-24 season.

"The hockey world lost a great champion yesterday with the passing of Claude Lemieux," Hurricanes public address announcer Wade Minter told the crowd. "Known across the League as a fierce competitor, the winner of four Stanley Cups and known to our organization as a father and advisor. Claude left a lasting legacy on our great game. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and every player his life impacted."

The crowd followed the moment with cheers as the scoreboard showed Lemieux clad in a Canadiens jersey.

During the singing of 'O Canada' a fan in the crowd wearing a Hurricanes jersey held up a sign that read "RIP # 32, Prieres de la Caroline" which translates from French to "Prayers of Carolina."

During his highly-decorated career, Lemieux also spent time with the New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.

Short Shifts

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 29

Roberston takes batting practice before Texas Rangers game

Hellebuyck’s son shows off skills between pipes at home

PWHL’s Victoire bring Walter Cup to Montreal for Game 3

Miami Heat star Adebayo clarifies NHL fandom after Game 3

Golden Knights hold pregame moment of silence for Busch

Ehlers dances around Canadiens defense for five-hole goal in Game 2

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 22

Victoire wins 2026 PWHL Walter Cup

New York City hockey fans take in electric Game 7

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 15

Marner scores silky between-the-legs goal in Game 6 of Western 2nd round

Schaefer sends message to fans after earning Calder

Kirk Cousins cranks Golden Knights siren before Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

Carbonneau fires up fans with pregame torch at Game 4

Schaefer partners with Northwell Health to open care center

Vote for NHL Goal of the Year for chance to win