Hurricanes, Canadiens take moment to honor Claude Lemieux before Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes took a moment to honor the late Claude Lemieux before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens at Lenovo Center.

Lemieux died this week at the age of 60, the Canadiens announced on Thursday.

Lemieux played seven of his 21 NHL seasons with the Canadiens. He was a four-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1995. His son Brendan Lemieux played for the Hurricanes during the 2023-24 season.

"The hockey world lost a great champion yesterday with the passing of Claude Lemieux," Hurricanes public address announcer Wade Minter told the crowd. "Known across the League as a fierce competitor, the winner of four Stanley Cups and known to our organization as a father and advisor. Claude left a lasting legacy on our great game. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and every player his life impacted."

The crowd followed the moment with cheers as the scoreboard showed Lemieux clad in a Canadiens jersey.

During the singing of 'O Canada' a fan in the crowd wearing a Hurricanes jersey held up a sign that read "RIP # 32, Prieres de la Caroline" which translates from French to "Prayers of Carolina."

During his highly-decorated career, Lemieux also spent time with the New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.