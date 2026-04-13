Quick to retire from NHL following start for Rangers at Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Jonathan Quick will retire from the NHL after 19 seasons.
The three-time Stanley Cup winner, who has the most wins (410) and shutouts (65) of any United States-born goalie in NHL history, said his start on Monday for the New York Rangers will be the last of his illustrious career.
"Tonight will be my last game in the League and I am looking forward to it," Quick said following the morning skate ahead of the Rangers' game against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, TVAS). "My wife (Jaclyn) flew down with the kids, my parents will be here. I am looking forward to this last one, try to get one more win here. … When I knew what the decision was going to be, it just felt right. Felt like the right time. I put some thought into it."