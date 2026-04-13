Quick to retire from NHL following start for Rangers at Panthers

The 40-year-old played his first 16 seasons for the Los Angeles Kings, who selected him in the third round (No. 72) of the 2005 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut on Dec. 6 2007, making 17 saves in an 8-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

He would go on to lead the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships (2012, '14). He also won the 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy voted as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when he went 16-4 with a .946 save percentage and 1.41 goals-against average.

He was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Kings on March 1, 2023, then one day later sent to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he won the Cup again as a backup in 2023.

The native of Milford, Connecticut, signed his first one-year contract with New York on July 1, 2023 and has played three seasons with New York.

Entering Monday, he's 410-306-90 with a save percentage of .893 and a GAA of 3.09 in 828 regular-season games.

He's 49-43 with a .904 save percentage and 3.34 GAA in 92 postseason games.

"The organizations I have been part of have been great to me," Quick said. "There's tons of people who I am grateful to for what they have done for me and my family over the years. … I was fortunate to be part of some really great hockey teams, and I am proud to have been part of them."