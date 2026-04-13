Quick to retire from NHL following start for Rangers at Panthers

40-year-old goalie 'felt like the right time' to leave after 19 seasons

Jonathan Quick for retires story April 13 26

© Sarah Stier/Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Jonathan Quick will retire from the NHL after 19 seasons.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner, who has the most wins (410) and shutouts (65) of any United States-born goalie in NHL history, said his start on Monday for the New York Rangers will be the last of his illustrious career.

"Tonight will be my last game in the League and I am looking forward to it," Quick said following the morning skate ahead of the Rangers' game against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, TVAS). "My wife (Jaclyn) flew down with the kids, my parents will be here. I am looking forward to this last one, try to get one more win here. … When I knew what the decision was going to be, it just felt right. Felt like the right time. I put some thought into it."

The 40-year-old played his first 16 seasons for the Los Angeles Kings, who selected him in the third round (No. 72) of the 2005 NHL Draft.

He made his NHL debut on Dec. 6 2007, making 17 saves in an 8-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

He would go on to lead the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships (2012, '14).  He also won the 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy voted as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when he went 16-4 with a .946 save percentage and 1.41 goals-against average. 

He was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets by the Kings on March 1, 2023, then one day later sent to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he won the Cup again as a backup in 2023.  

The native of Milford, Connecticut, signed his first one-year contract with New York on July 1, 2023 and has played three seasons with New York. 

Entering Monday, he's 410-306-90 with a save percentage of .893 and a GAA of 3.09 in 828 regular-season games. 

He's 49-43 with a .904 save percentage and 3.34 GAA in 92 postseason games. 

"The organizations I have been part of have been great to me," Quick said. "There's tons of people who I am grateful to for what they have done for me and my family over the years. … I was fortunate to be part of some really great hockey teams, and I am proud to have been part of them."

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Quick said he sat down with Rangers general manager Chris Drury and coach Mike Sullivan before making the announcement so they could make plans for the future.

His teammates found out another way.

"They found out from my wife," Quick said with a laugh. "She's not good at keeping secrets, but there have been talks here and there. They're excited for me."

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The Rangers (33-38-9) end the season at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Quick is hoping to go out with one more victory.

"I think he is one of the very best of his generation," Sullivan said, "and he has so much evidence to prove it. Every time I have spoken (to the media about Quick), I have mentioned that I think he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I believe that, and he has the resume to prove it. In my experience of coaching great players over the years, he is in company with those guys. He is a great guy, and I wish I had the opportunity to coach him longer. …

"For us, it is an opportunity to celebrate him tonight. He's an inspiration to all of us, not just for the career he has had, but at 40 years old, how he carries himself on a daily basis. It represents everything that we, as a team, want to become."

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