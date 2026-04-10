NHL Status Report: Heiskanen injured, questionable for Stars

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday after the defenseman sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, general manager Jim Nill told the Dallas Morning News. Heiskanen has 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) and is averaging 25:28 of ice time in 77 games this season. Nill also said forward Roope Hintz is doubtful to play before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 18. Hintz has been out since March 6 because of a lower-body injury. He has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season. "We'll get a better read here. We're kind of just going week by week with him and seeing where he's at," Nill said. The Stars will play the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs, with home-ice advantage still to be determined. Hintz's availability for Game 1 of the postseason is "still not definite," according to Nill. The Stars host the New York Rangers on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG).