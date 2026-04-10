NHL Status Report: Heiskanen injured, questionable for Stars

Lindgren to travel with Capitals; Kadri sidelined for Avalanche with finger injury

Miro Heiskanen DAL status report April 10

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday after the defenseman sustained a lower-body injury during the first period of a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, general manager Jim Nill told the Dallas Morning News. Heiskanen has 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) and is averaging 25:28 of ice time in 77 games this season. Nill also said forward Roope Hintz is doubtful to play before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 18. Hintz has been out since March 6 because of a lower-body injury.  He has 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season. "We'll get a better read here. We're kind of just going week by week with him and seeing where he's at," Nill said. The Stars will play the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs, with home-ice advantage still to be determined. Hintz's availability for Game 1 of the postseason is "still not definite," according to Nill. The Stars host the New York Rangers on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG).

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom will miss the final three games of the regular season for rest and to rehabilitate nagging injuries, coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday. The Devils were eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The 36-year-old was 23-19-1 with a 3.07 goals-against average, .883 save percentage and one shutout in 44 games this season. The Devils on Thursday announced defenseman Luke Hughes will miss the rest of the regular season to have a procedure and begin offseason rehab.

Washington Capitals

Charlie Lindgren was a full participant in practice Friday and will travel with the Capitals for their game at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). The goalie did not dress for a 4-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury and is day to day. Lindgren is 9-8-3 with a 3.52 goals-against average and .879 save percentage in 21 games (20 starts) this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Nazem Kadri did not play in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday because of a finger injury. The forward sustained the injury in a 3-1 win at St. Louis on Tuesday. "He's going to miss some games here, and then hopefully we'll get him in before playoffs, like playing maybe next week," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. Kadri, who was acquired from Calgary in a trade on March 6, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games with the Avalanche. He had 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games with the Flames prior to the trade. Colorado has four regular-season games remaining prior to the playoffs, which begin April 18.

Edmonton Oilers

Connor Ingram is questionable to play for the Oilers against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, KCAL, SNW). The goalie made eight saves in two periods of a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday before being replaced by Tristan Jarry to start the third. Coach Kris Knoblauch said Ingram was held out for precautionary reasons after feeling discomfort during the final television timeout of the second. Ingram is 15-9-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

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