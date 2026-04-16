NHL.com identifies a fantasy hockey pool sleeper for each team in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey sleepers for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Martone, Cozens, Sennecke have sneaky upside in pools counting entire postseason
© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Bruins: James Hagens, F
Hagens, the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has played two games for the Bruins, had one shot on goal in each and saw an increase in ice time from his debut (13:08) to his second game (15:58). The 19-year-old ranked fifth in the NCAA in points per game (1.38; 47 in 34 games) as a sophomore at Boston College this season and is playing in the top-nine forward group for the Bruins. Per NHL EDGE stats, Hagens has had 12 speed bursts of 18-20 mph through his first two games. -- Pete Jensen
Buffalo Sabres: Josh Doan, F
Acquired by the Sabres from the Utah Mammoth in the offseason, Doan set NHL career highs in goals (25; third on team), assists (27), points (52), power-play points (17) and shots on goal (170) this season. The 24-year-old finished second on the Sabres in power-play goals (nine; behind Jason Zucker’s 10) this season and is the only NHL player to have at least 50 points, 30 blocks (31) and 75 hits (78) while averaging fewer than 16:00 per game (15:52). Per NHL EDGE stats, Doan ranks among the forward leaders in high-danger SOG, high-danger goals, 20-plus mph speed bursts and offensive zone time percentage. -- Troy Perlowitz
Carolina Hurricanes: Alexander Nikishin, D
The Hurricanes defenseman is second among NHL rookies at the position in goals (11), points (33), power-play goals (four) and SOG (122) behind Matthew Schaefer and also leads rookie D-men in hits (132). Nikishin is one of two players in the entire NHL with at least 10 goals, 10 power-play points, 100 hits and 90 blocks; the other is Moritz Seider. Per NHL EDGE stats, Nikishin ranks highly among defensemen in hardest shot, average shot speed, long-range goals and offensive zone time percentage. -- Pete Jensen
Ottawa Senators: Dylan Cozens, F
Since making his Senators debut March 8. 2025, Cozens is tied for the team lead in power-play points (37) and is among their leaders in goals (33; third), points (75; third) and SOG (254; second). The 25-year-old is tied for the Senators lead in power-play goals (13) in his first full season with them and is the only NHL player this season with at least 25 goals (27), 200 SOG (201) and 200 hits (212). Per NHL EDGE stats, Cozens ranks in the 95th percentile or higher among forwards in offensive zone time percentage, max skating speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts, high-danger SOG, midrange SOG and midrange goals. -- Perlowitz
Tampa Bay Lightning: Anthony Cirelli, F
Cirelli has had back-to-back 50-point seasons in a top-six role for the Lightning, who are the only NHL team with three 35-goal scorers ( Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel) this season. The 28-year-old, who won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles with the Lightning (2020, 2021), is one of three players with at least 90 even-strength points (91) and 10 shorthanded points (11) over the past two regular seasons combined (others: Alex Tuch, Sebastian Aho). Per NHL EDGE stats, Cirelli ranks in the 90th percentile or higher among forwards in high-danger SOG, high-danger goals and long-range goals. -- Perlowitz
Montreal Canadiens: Jakub Dobes, G
Dobes leads rookie goalies in wins (29 in 43 games) and has emerged as the No. 1 option over the course of the season in a group that includes Sam Montembeault and fellow rookie Jacob Fowler. Dobes has had the fifth-most goal support (3.28 per game) among the 28 goalies who have played at least 40 games this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Dobes is tied for seventh in the League in 5-on-5 close save percentage (.927), meaning when a game is tied in the first or second period or within one goal in the third period. Dobes is also tied for 14th in quality starts (25; starts with greater than .900 save percentage). -- Jensen
Pittsburgh Penguins: Egor Chinakhov, F
Since being acquired by the Penguins from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chinakhov is tied with Anthony Mantha for their most even-strength goals (16 each) and is tied with Ben Kindel for their most game-winning goals (four each) dating back to Chinakhov’s Pittsburgh debut Jan. 1. Chinakhov also ranks second on the Penguins in both even-strength points (30; behind Mantha’s 31) and shots on goal over that span (104; behind Rickard Rakell’s 122). Per NHL EDGE stats, Chinakhov ranks in the 94th percentile or higher among forwards in max skating speed, 20-plus mph speed bursts, hardest shot, average shot speed, midrange goals and long-range SOG. -- Jensen
Philadelphia Flyers: Porter Martone, F
The Flyers rookie forward has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and four power-play points in nine games since making his NHL debut March 31 and leads them in SOG (32), shot attempts (51) and primary assists (six) over that span. Martone, who has nine points during a six-game point streak, plays on a line with Travis Konecny and Christian Dvorak and also plays on the first power play with Trevor Zegras. Martone has had at least five SOG in four of his first nine games, including nine SOG in his second game. Per NHL EDGE stats, all four of Martone’s goals have been high-danger goals, and he ranks highly in offensive zone time percentage (45.1; 87th percentile) among forwards. -- Chris Meaney
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Anaheim Ducks: Beckett Sennecke, F
Among NHL rookies this season, the Ducks forward has the most even-strength points (46), is tied with Matthew Schaefer for the most goals (23 each) and ranks second in both points (60) and SOG (196). Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, also covered hits (97) in his first season; he is the first rookie to have at least 60 points and 90 hits in a season since Filip Forsberg (2014-15). Per NHL EDGE stats, Sennecke ranks in the 90th percentile or higher at his position in hardest shot, 20-plus mph speed bursts, total skating distance, high-danger SOG and long-range SOG. -- Perlowitz
Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog, F
The Avalanche captain has played 60 of their 81 games this season but had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) while playing in a top-six role and also on the first power play. Colorado is 44-7-8 with Landeskog in the lineup (compared to 9-9-3 without him), showing Landeskog’s far-reaching impact on the team when healthy; he missed three straight seasons (2022-23 to 2024-25) while recovering from a lingering knee injury before returning in the 2025 postseason. Per NHL EDGE stats, Landeskog scored 11 of his 14 goals from high-danger zones and ranks highly among forwards in hardest shot and offensive zone time percentage. -- Perlowitz
Dallas Stars: Mavrik Bourque, F
The Stars forward set NHL career highs in points (41), goals (20), assists (21), SOG (147) and average ice time (15:29 per game) this season. With center Roope Hintz expected to miss at least the first two games of the postseason, Bourque could take on a larger role on the second line with Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene; Bourque had six points (four goals, two assists) and eight SOG over his final three games of the regular season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Bourque ranks among the forward leaders in high-danger goals and high-danger SOG. -- Meaney
Edmonton Oilers: Matt Savoie, F
The Oilers rookie forward has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) and six power-play points in 81 games this season. Savoie, who has been playing on the top line with Connor McDavid, ranks among Edmonton’s leaders in points (16 in 23 games; fourth) and SOG (53; third) since the 2026 Winter Olympics (Feb. 25). Per NHL EDGE stats, Savoie ranks highly among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts and offensive zone start percentage. -- Meaney
Los Angeles Kings: Quinton Byfield, F
The Kings forward has 15 points (10 goals, five assists) and 43 SOG in his past 15 games over the past month (since March 16), including four points (three goals, one assist) and 11 SOG over his past two games. Byfield, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has tied his career high in goals (also had 23 last season) and has already set a career high in SOG (178). Per NHL EDGE stats, Byfield ranks in the 98th percentile among forwards in both 20-plus mph speed bursts and total skating distance. He also ranks in the 80th percentile or higher at the position in max skating speed, high-danger goals, high-danger SOG, midrange goals, midrange SOG and long-range SOG. -- Jensen
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman, F
The Wild forward has 43 points (23 goals, 20 assists) in 76 games this season, including 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) over his past 13 games. Hartman has had at least one point in eight of his past nine games and has four multipoint games in his past seven games. The 31-year-old, who has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in his past 17 postseason games with the Wild, is playing on the top line with elite wing Kirill Kaprizov (89 points; first on team) and veteran Mats Zuccarello. Per NHL EDGE stats, Hartman ranks highly among forwards in high-danger goals, high-danger SOG and long-range SOG. -- Meaney
Utah Mammoth: Karel Vejmelka, G
Utah’s workhorse led NHL goalies in games played (63) and ranks among the leaders in wins (38; second) and saves (1,443; third). Vejmelka, who had the most wins in a season by a Czechia-born goalie since Dominik Hasek in 2006-07 (38 with Detroit Red Wings), went 2-1-0 with a .947 save percentage and one shutout in three games against the Vegas Golden Knights this season. Per NHL EDGE stats, Vejmelka was sixth in quality starts (33) and ranks in the top 10 in saves from each of the three major shot locations. -- Perlowitz
Vegas Golden Knights: Rasmus Andersson, D
The Golden Knights defenseman has 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 81 games this season and 10 points (five goals, five assists), including two power-play points, in his past 11 games. Andersson, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 19, has had at least one point in seven of his past nine games. Per NHL EDGE stats, Andersson ranks in the 88th percentile or higher among defensemen in high-danger goals, high-danger SOG, midrange goals, midrange SOG, long-range goals, long-range SOG, hardest shot and total skating distance. Since hiring John Tortorella on Mar. 30, Vegas is 7-0-1 and has outscored its opponents 33-16. \\ Meaney
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