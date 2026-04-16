Fantasy hockey sleepers for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Philadelphia Flyers: Porter Martone, F

The Flyers rookie forward has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and four power-play points in nine games since making his NHL debut March 31 and leads them in SOG (32), shot attempts (51) and primary assists (six) over that span. Martone, who has nine points during a six-game point streak, plays on a line with Travis Konecny and Christian Dvorak and also plays on the first power play with Trevor Zegras. Martone has had at least five SOG in four of his first nine games, including nine SOG in his second game. Per NHL EDGE stats, all four of Martone’s goals have been high-danger goals, and he ranks highly in offensive zone time percentage (45.1; 87th percentile) among forwards. -- Chris Meaney