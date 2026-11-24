If you do the job as well as Linus Ullmark did on Monday, you should be entitled to lie down for a bit.

The Ottawa Senators goalie straight up robbed a sure score on a shot off the stick of Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato on Monday night.

With the Flames on the power play in the second period, Coronato finished off a tic-tac-toe sequence with a shot headed straight for the back of the net. With Ullmark shifted to his left to play the first pass, he had to reach across the crease with his stick to stop the shot dead in its tracks.

But perhaps the best part of the play was after the puck hit the paddle, it caromed off the back of Ullmark's left knee. He clearly felt it hit him because he immediately laid down on his back to smother the puck and wait for the whistle.

After that stop, none of his teammates would have minded if he took an extra second or two to get up.