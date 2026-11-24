The other panel is based on a photo of Henderson and Alex Ovechkin jubilantly hoisting the Stanley Cup after the Capitals won it in 2018 and brought it to Fort Dupont to celebrate. On the mural, Henderson and Ovechkin are standing on a neighborhood rooftop.

“It tells the story of Ward 7,” D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation Director Thennie Freeman said of the community where the rink is located. “It tells the story of ice hockey at Fort Dupont. In the middle, you see Neal Henderson, who was responsible for creating the Fort Dupont Cannons, and we wanted to pay homage to him.”

Swindell, a multidisciplinary artist and muralist, said her vision for the mural began with Henderson and the Cannons.

“One of the panels you'll see an image of Coach Neal Henderson is looking out into the neighborhood, and that was something I really wanted to portray because it captured what I kept hearing about the story that when he started in the program in his driveway,” she said. “I just wanted to celebrate this idea that you can have a vibrant community within your own space and be an extension of something that's so much bigger and be able to open something that feels magical.”

Henderson founded the Cannons in 1978 to use hockey as a prism to instill teamwork, discipline, perseverance, responsibility and accountability in boys and girls from some of Washington's toughest neighborhoods, free of charge.

Since then, he’s coached more than 1,500 players with some of them going on to become teachers, military aviators, police officers and hockey coaches.

Henderson was unable to attend Monday’s event. But the Capitals surprised the 89-year-old U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame coach last Wednesday when they showed him renderings of the mural before a Cannons practice and presented him with an autographed jersey from retired Capitals forward Joel Ward.