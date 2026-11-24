WASHINGTON -- Naseem Cooper took comfort in having Washington Capitals forwards Justin Sourdif and Ryan Leonard and defenseman Cole Hutson with him as he tried to navigate the ice at Fort Dupont Ice Arena on Monday.
Capitals share in celebration of Henderson's legacy with mural unveiling at Fort Dupont Arena
Players join local students, community members to honor 89-year-old coach at renovated rink
© Jess Rapfogel
“It makes it much easier because, hey, they’re better than me,” said Naseem, an 11-year-old fifth grader at Lorraine H. Whitlock Elementary School. “It just feels better when they’re on the ice because I don’t want to fall.”
Naseem was one of 72 D.C. Public School students who joined the three Capitals players, Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District officials at the recently renovated rink as part of the District of Play 5th Grade Cornerstone Skating Program that exposes 3,600 D.C. public school fifth grade students to ice skating as part of their physical education curriculum.
© Jess Rapfogel
The event also featured the unveiling of a mural along an interior wall of the $39 million rink that celebrates ice sports and honors Neal Henderson and the Fort Dupont Cannons, North America’s oldest minority-oriented youth hockey program that he founded nearly 50 years ago.
The mural, designed by local artist Justine Swindell, features eight panels depicting ice sports – hockey, figure skating, speed skating and an image of the old Fort Dupont rink exterior.
The mural’s centerpiece depicts Henderson from the back clad in his black, yellow and white coaches’ jacket looking on as his players skate along Southeast Washington rooftops.
© Jess Rapfogel
The other panel is based on a photo of Henderson and Alex Ovechkin jubilantly hoisting the Stanley Cup after the Capitals won it in 2018 and brought it to Fort Dupont to celebrate. On the mural, Henderson and Ovechkin are standing on a neighborhood rooftop.
“It tells the story of Ward 7,” D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation Director Thennie Freeman said of the community where the rink is located. “It tells the story of ice hockey at Fort Dupont. In the middle, you see Neal Henderson, who was responsible for creating the Fort Dupont Cannons, and we wanted to pay homage to him.”
Swindell, a multidisciplinary artist and muralist, said her vision for the mural began with Henderson and the Cannons.
“One of the panels you'll see an image of Coach Neal Henderson is looking out into the neighborhood, and that was something I really wanted to portray because it captured what I kept hearing about the story that when he started in the program in his driveway,” she said. “I just wanted to celebrate this idea that you can have a vibrant community within your own space and be an extension of something that's so much bigger and be able to open something that feels magical.”
Henderson founded the Cannons in 1978 to use hockey as a prism to instill teamwork, discipline, perseverance, responsibility and accountability in boys and girls from some of Washington's toughest neighborhoods, free of charge.
Since then, he’s coached more than 1,500 players with some of them going on to become teachers, military aviators, police officers and hockey coaches.
Henderson was unable to attend Monday’s event. But the Capitals surprised the 89-year-old U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame coach last Wednesday when they showed him renderings of the mural before a Cannons practice and presented him with an autographed jersey from retired Capitals forward Joel Ward.
© William Douglas
Henderson had a smile on his face and tears in his eyes when he saw the renderings.
“I love you all so much and I appreciate what you’ve shown me, and how much you care about me,” he said. “And I hope I’ve done the same in return.”
Ward, who coaches the Vegas Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nevada, also sent “Coach Neal” a congratulatory video.
“I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done for all the kids and families at Fort Dupont and the Cannons program, you truly made that arena such a safe and welcoming place for all,” Ward said in the video. “I hope I’m half the coach that you are. As I build myself (through) the ranks, you’re truly inspirational, Coach Neal.”
Sourdif said he was impressed by the mural and what he’s learned about Henderson and the Cannons since he was traded to Washington by the Florida Panthers on June 26, 2025.
“I think it's an unreal legacy, I mean, 50 years, right?” Sourdif said. “It's been around for a long, long time, and I think that's incredibly special for it to still be running today and to be what it is. You still have kids coming out learning how to skate.”
Some of the D.C. fifth graders who skated at Fort Dupont on Monday said the mural is inspirational.
“I like that it shows us options you can do on ice,” said Aubree Sanford, a 10-year-old student at Anne Beers Elementary School. “You see a figure skater, there are hockey players. Skating is hard, but it (mural) and the Capitals players make me feel like I can do it, too.”
© Jess Rapfogel