Sept. 30: NHL Preseason Roundup

Alex Nedeljkovic left in the first period with a lower-body injury for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday.

Nedeljkovic, who was scheduled to play the entire game, made two saves before leaving at 13:04. Joel Blomqvist stopped 20 of 21 shots in relief.

"'Ned' is being evaluated for a lower-body injury," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Our medical team will look at him tomorrow and then we will have more definitive answers."

Noel Acciari scored twice, and Drew O'Connor and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (2-2-0).

Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (2-1-1), which also lost 4-3 in overtime in its other split-squad game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Cam Talbot made nine saves on 11 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Sebastian Cossa, who allowed two goals on 10 shots.

O’Connor scored on a power play at 17:35 of the first period to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Eller made it 2-0 at 4:54 of the second period with a short-handed goal.

Raymond pulled Detroit to within 2-1 with his own power-play goal at 9:31.

Acciari scored 41 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1 before extending the lead to 4-1 at 10:33.

Vasily Ponomarev scored into an empty net at 18:11 for the 5-1 final.