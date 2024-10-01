Sept. 30: NHL Preseason Roundup

Nedeljkovic leaves Penguins game with lower-body injury; Brodeur makes 29 saves in Devils win

ned_093024

© Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Nedeljkovic left in the first period with a lower-body injury for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday.

Nedeljkovic, who was scheduled to play the entire game, made two saves before leaving at 13:04. Joel Blomqvist stopped 20 of 21 shots in relief.

"'Ned' is being evaluated for a lower-body injury," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "Our medical team will look at him tomorrow and then we will have more definitive answers."

Noel Acciari scored twice, and Drew O'Connor and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (2-2-0).

Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (2-1-1), which also lost 4-3 in overtime in its other split-squad game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Cam Talbot made nine saves on 11 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Sebastian Cossa, who allowed two goals on 10 shots.

O’Connor scored on a power play at 17:35 of the first period to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Eller made it 2-0 at 4:54 of the second period with a short-handed goal.

Raymond pulled Detroit to within 2-1 with his own power-play goal at 9:31.

Acciari scored 41 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1 before extending the lead to 4-1 at 10:33.

Vasily Ponomarev scored into an empty net at 18:11 for the 5-1 final.

Devils 3, Rangers 1: Jeremy Brodeur made 29 saves for the New Jersey Devils in their win against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Brodeur is the son of Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur, who played for the Devils from 1992-2014 and is widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders in NHL history. Among his accolades, Martin won the Stanley Cup with New Jersey three times (1995, 2000, 2003) and the Vezina Trophy as the League's top goaltender four times (2003, 2004, 2007, 2008).

Kevin Labanc, Brian Halonen and Nathan Legare scored for the Devils (1-4-0), who were playing a split-squad game with the rest of the team in Prague preparing for the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

Anton Blidh scored, and Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 28 shots for the Rangers (3-1-0).

Halonen gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 7:17 of the first period with a wrist shot on a breakaway.

Legare made it 2-0 on another breakaway at 12:32. He deked around Quick before tucking the puck in at the right post.

Labanc pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 2:02 of the third period, beating Quick with a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Blidh put away a rebound below the left circle at 18:18 for the 3-1 final.

Recap: Rangers @ Devils 9.30.24

Oilers 3, Canucks 2: Connor McDavid had two assists for the Edmonton Oilers in their shootout victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Corey Perry and Ben Gleason scored, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves for the Oilers (3-3-0).

Arshdeep Bains and Nate Smith scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves for the Canucks (2-2-1).

Bains gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:53 of the second period. He buried a snap shot from below the right circle off a cross-crease pass from Kiefer Sherwood.

Perry tied it 1-1 at 4:08 of the third period. He took a pass in the left circle, deked around Lankinen and stuffed the puck in at the right post.

Gleason gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 9:55, beating Lankinen with a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the left circle.

Smith tied it 2-2 just 19 seconds later with a redirection in front.

Recap: Canucks @ Oilers 9.30.24

Islanders 4, Flyers 3: Kyle Palmieri scored the tiebreaking goal with 51 seconds remaining to give the New York Islanders the win against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Palmieri took a cross-ice pass from Scott Mayfield and cut across the crease before tucking the puck past Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov.

Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Kyle MacLean also scored, and Mike Reilly had two assists for the Islanders (3-2-0). Jakub Skarek made 15 saves.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Anthony Richard and Brendan Furry scored, and Erik Johnson had two assists for the Flyers (3-2-0). Ivan Fedotov allowed three goals on 16 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Kolosov, who made seven saves.

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 18:43 of the first period.

Richard tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 2:04 of the second period.

MacLean put the Islanders back in front 2-1 at 5:43, redirecting in a centering pass from Casey Cizikas.

Lee extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 11:04.

Furry cut it to 3-2 at 14:13 with a redirection of Emil Andrae's shot from the point.

Ristolainen tied it 3-3 at 2:27 of the third period, beating Skarek's outstretched blocker from the left face-off dot for a power-play goal.

Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2: Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his first goal of the preseason for the Washington Capitals in their win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Dubois and Tom Wilson each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (2-3-0). Logan Thompson made 24 saves.

Denton Mateychuk and Luca Del Bel Belluz scored for the Blue Jackets (3-2-0). Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves.

Nic Dowd gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 6:49 of the first period, beating Tarasov glove side from the left circle on a rush.

Mateychuk responded 23 seconds later to tie it 1-1. He skated in on a 3-on-2 rush and scored short side with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

Wilson scored 48 seconds into the second period to put the Capitals back in front 2-1.

Dubois then scored a power-play goal with one second left in the second to push the lead to 3-1. He took a cross-crease pass from Wilson and buried a one-timer from below the right circle.

Del Bel Belluz cut it to 3-2 at 14:58 of the third period.

Recap: Capitals @ Blue Jackets 9.30.24

Sabres 4, Red Wings 3: Konsta Helenius scored on a power play with 13 seconds left in overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres the win against the Detroit Red Wings in a split-squad game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The Red Wings lost 5-1 in their other split-squad game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The rest of the Sabres are in Prague preparing for the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

Alex Lyon started and made 20 saves on 22 shots in two periods for Detroit (2-1-1). Jack Campbell made 20 saves in relief.

Graham Slaggert scored twice, and Felix Sandstrom made 18 saves for Buffalo (5-1-0).

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead 1:15 into the first period.

Slaggert tied it 1-1 at 5:29, and Viktor Neuchev put Buffalo ahead 2-1 at 19:06.

Elmer Soderblom tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal at 2:05 of the third period.

William Lagesson gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead at 8:07, but Slaggert scored his second of the game while short-handed to tie it 3-3 at 13:57.

Lightning 3, Panthers 1: Jonas Johansson made 26 saves for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Maxim Groshev had a goal and an assist, and Emil Lilleberg and Gage Goncalves scored for the Lightning (2-2-0).

Sergei Bobrovsky made nine saves on 10 shots for the Panthers (3-3-0). He was replaced midway through the second period by Spencer Knight, who stopped 13 of 14 shots.

Lilleberg gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 13:19 of the first period, roofing a one-timer from the right point off a pass from Zemgus Girgensons.

Goncalves extended it to 2-0 at 11:40 of the second period. Conor Geekie collected his own rebound in front on a rush and found Goncalves on the other side of the crease for a tap-in.

Sam Reinhart cut it to 2-1 at 15:26 of the third period, redirecting Carter Verhaeghe’s wrist shot from the slot for a power-play goal.

Groshev scored into an empty net with 2:09 remaining for the 3-1 final.

Recap: Lightning @ Panthers 9.30.24

Flames 4, Kraken 3: Nazem Kadri scored 41 seconds into overtime to give the Calgary Flames the win against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Andrei Kuzmenko skated into the bottom of the right circle, drew Kraken goalie Joey Daccord out of position, and found Kadri near the left post for a tap-in into the open net.

Blake Coleman, Samuel Honzek and Brayden Pachal also scored, and Tyson Barrie had two assists for Calgary (5-0-1). Dan Vladar made 30 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen, Shane Wright and Ville Ottavainen scored for Seattle (1-3-1). Daccord made 23 saves.

Vince Dunn had an assist in 23:32 of ice time in his first game of the preseason. The 27-year-old defenseman missed 19 of the Kraken's final 21 games last season because of a neck injury.

Tolvanen gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 3:18 of the first period with a one-timer near the right post off a backhand pass from Chandler Stephenson.

Pachal tied it 1-1 at 9:28 on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Coleman put Calgary ahead 2-1 at 13:00, getting behind Daccord for a tap-in near the left post for a power-play goal.

Ottavainen tied it 2-2 at 19:45 on a one-timer from the left circle.

Honzek scored a short-handed goal to give the Flames a 3-2 lead at 6:33 of the second period. He skated past Dunn below the right circle before beating Daccord stick side.

Wright tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal 39 seconds into the third period, burying the rebound of Andre Burakovsky’s shot in front.

Recap: Kraken @ Flames 9.30.24

