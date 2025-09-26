Sept. 25: NHL Preseason Roundup

Laughton has 4 points for Maple Leafs; Islanders score 3 in 3rd to rally past Rangers

Scott Laughton had two goals and two assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday.

Steven Lorentz had two goals and an assist and Dennis Hildeby made 11 saves for the Maple Leafs (2-0-1).

Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 17 shots in the first two periods for the Canadiens (2-1-0). Jacob Fowler made six saves in the third period.

Laughton gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period when he stole the puck, raced up the right wing and scored on a wrist shot from the circle.

Laughton made it 2-0 at 13:15 after he beat Montembeault five-hole on the rush.

Mike Matheson cut it to 2-1 at 16:26, scoring a power-play goal on a point shot through traffic.

Bobby McMann extended it to 3-1 just 30 seconds later at 16:56 on a delayed penalty when his wrist shot from the high slot beat Montembeault, who had lost his stick.

Patrik Laine made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 5:08 of the second period, one-timing a cross-crease pass from Ivan Demidov into the net.

Lorentz pushed it to 4-2 at 8:32 after Laughton’s shot through traffic went in off of Lorentz’s skate.

Lorentz scored again to make it 5-2 at 10:09 when he redirected Laughton’s centering pass.

Matt Benning scored on a one-timer from the point 5:02 into the third period to make it 6-2.

Ryan Tverberg skated through two Canadiens players on the rush and scored at 12:23 for the 7-2 final.

Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson left the game after the second period.

Islanders 5, Rangers 4: The New York Islanders scored three goals in the third period to rally past the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Gleb Veremyev scored twice, Cameron Berg had a goal and an assist, and Adam Pelech and Alex Jefferies each had two assists for the Islanders (1-1-1). David Rittich allowed four goals on 24 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Marcus Hogberg, who stopped all five shots he faced.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Miller scored for the Rangers (1-1-1). Jonathan Quick made 13 saves before also being replaced at the start of the third period by Dylan Garand, who allowed three goals on 10 shots.

Berg cut the lead to 4-3 at 6:59 of the third period. He scored with a rising shot from the top of the left circle that trickled under the blocker arm of Garand.

Veremyev tied it 4-4 with his second goal of the game at 15:17.

Kyle Palmieri then scored 57 seconds later to put the Islanders in front 5-4. He skated down the left wing and shoveled a backhand under the glove of Garand.

Veremyev gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 14:23 of the first period, chipping in a centering pass from Sean Day near the left post.

Chris Terry scored 23 seconds later to make it 2-0. He jammed a shot in off Quick's left skate from behind the net.

Trocheck responded just 16 seconds after that with a redirection to cut it to 2-1.

Brennan Othmann tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 17:21, and Brett Berard scored 12 seconds later to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead.

Miller, who was named the 29th captain in Rangers history on Sept. 16, gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead with a power-play goal at 10:17 of the second period. He buried a one-timer from the left hash marks off a pass from Trocheck.

Red Wings 5, Sabres 2: Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings pulled away for a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Dylan Larkin scored the go-ahead goal, and Lucas Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings (2-0-0). Cam Talbot made six saves on eight shots before being replaced by Michal Postava (10 saves) midway through the second period.

Noah Ostlund and Josh Doan each had a goal and an assist, and Jack Quinn had two assists for the Sabres (2-1-0). Alexandar Georgiev made 35 saves.

Mason Appleton put Detroit in front 1-0 with a short-handed goal at 5:39 of the first period. Copp gained possession of the puck near the left post on the forecheck and fed Appleton for the finish from the low slot.

Ostlund tied it 44 seconds later during the same power play, making it 1-1 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle at 6:23.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard then gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead on the power play at 9:04 when his wrist shot from high in the left circle beat Georgiev to the glove side.

Georgiev kept it a one-goal game when he sprawled to make a pad save on Emmitt Finnie’s backhand at the right post at 4:42 of the second.

Buffalo then tied it 2-2 on the man-advantage at 6:59 when Doan converted a rebound into an open net following Talbot’s save on Quinn.

Detroit regained the lead again when Larkin made it 3-2 by tapping in a loose puck from the left side at 10:04.

Moritz Seider extended it to 4-2 at 12:35. He tried to send the puck in front from behind the net and it deflected in off Sabres defenseman Jack Rathbone near the left post.

With the teams at 4-on-4, Copp pushed the lead to 5-2 at 18:23 by batting down a rebound through Georgiev’s five-hole.

Capitals 5, Flyers 1: Sonny Milano scored two goals for the second time in two preseason games, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Hendrix Lapierre had three assists for the Capitals (2-0-0) and Clay Stevenson made 16 saves.

Jacob Gaucher scored for the Flyers (1-2-0). Dan Vladar made eight saves in one period of play before being replaced by Aleksei Kolosov, who made 16 saves.

Andrew Cristall gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead, going short side with a wrist shot from the left circle at 8:11 of the first period. The 20-year-old forward, Washington's second-round pick (No. 40) in the 2023 NHL Draft, led the WHL last season with 132 points (48 goals, 84 assists) in 57 games.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, Washington's first-round pick (No. 20) in 2022, beat the Philadelphia defense on a rush, crossing in front of Kolosov and tucking the puck inside the right post for a 2-0 Washington lead at 9:10 of the second period.

Milano gave the Capitals a 3-0 lead, scoring from in front off a pass from Vincent Iorio from below the goal line at 11:13.

Gaucher scored off a rebound in the slot to cut the lead to 3-1 at 15:11.

Connor McMichael scored on the rush for a short-handed goal that put Washington up 4-1 at 1:07 of the third period and Milano scored from the slot to make it 5-1 with 1:03 remaining.

Stars 5, Wild 2: Wyatt Johnston had two goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in their comeback win against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Justin Hryckowian and Mavrik Bourque each had a goal and an assist, and Casey DeSmith made 18 saves for the Stars (3-0-0).

Marco Rossi scored goals 10 seconds apart in the first period for the Wild (1-1-1). Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 12 shots he faced before leaving midway through the second period. Samuel Hlavaj made 10 saves in relief.

Rossi gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 18:56 on a setup by Matt Boldy from behind the net. The same pair teamed up on the rush to make it 2-0 at 19:06.

Johnston brought Dallas to within 2-1 at 16:17 of the second period, scoring from the slot.

Johnston tied the game 2-2 just 35 seconds into the third period on a wrist shot from the slot, his second goal of the game.

Hryckowian gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 9:21, scoring on a backhand in front.

Borque extended the Dallas lead to 4-2 on the power play at 13:54.

Vladislav Kolyachonok scored an empty-net goal at 18:54 for the 5-2 final.

