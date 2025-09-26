Sept. 25: NHL Preseason Roundup

Scott Laughton had two goals and two assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday.

Steven Lorentz had two goals and an assist and Dennis Hildeby made 11 saves for the Maple Leafs (2-0-1).

Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 17 shots in the first two periods for the Canadiens (2-1-0). Jacob Fowler made six saves in the third period.

Laughton gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period when he stole the puck, raced up the right wing and scored on a wrist shot from the circle.

Laughton made it 2-0 at 13:15 after he beat Montembeault five-hole on the rush.

Mike Matheson cut it to 2-1 at 16:26, scoring a power-play goal on a point shot through traffic.

Bobby McMann extended it to 3-1 just 30 seconds later at 16:56 on a delayed penalty when his wrist shot from the high slot beat Montembeault, who had lost his stick.

Patrik Laine made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 5:08 of the second period, one-timing a cross-crease pass from Ivan Demidov into the net.

Lorentz pushed it to 4-2 at 8:32 after Laughton’s shot through traffic went in off of Lorentz’s skate.

Lorentz scored again to make it 5-2 at 10:09 when he redirected Laughton’s centering pass.

Matt Benning scored on a one-timer from the point 5:02 into the third period to make it 6-2.

Ryan Tverberg skated through two Canadiens players on the rush and scored at 12:23 for the 7-2 final.

Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson left the game after the second period.