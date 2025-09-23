Sept. 22: NHL Preseason Roundup

Noah Dobson made his debut for the Montreal Canadiens, a 2-1 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday.

Dobson had five shots on goal in 24:16 of ice time.

The 25-year-old defenseman signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) on June 27 and was then traded to Montreal from the New York Islanders, where he spent his first six NHL seasons.

Sean Farrell and Oliver Kapanen scored in the shootout for Montreal to secure victory.

Each team was playing its preseason opener.

Tristan Broz scored for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist made 11 saves before being replaced midway through the second period by Sergei Murashov, who had 19 saves.

Owen Beck scored for the Canadiens, and Sam Montembeault stopped 20 of 21 shots. Jacob Fowler replaced him midway through the second period and stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Broz put the Penguins up 1-0 on the power play at 10:26 of the first period, finishing off a give-and-go with Valtteri Puustinen.

Beck tied it 1-1 at 2:36 of the third period, chipping in a loose puck over a sprawling Murashov during a net-mouth scramble.