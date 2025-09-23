Sept. 22: NHL Preseason Roundup

Dobson makes Canadiens debut; Georgiev combines for shutout in 1st game with Sabres

preseason roundup_092225

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Noah Dobson made his debut for the Montreal Canadiens, a 2-1 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday.

Dobson had five shots on goal in 24:16 of ice time.

The 25-year-old defenseman signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) on June 27 and was then traded to Montreal from the New York Islanders, where he spent his first six NHL seasons.

Sean Farrell and Oliver Kapanen scored in the shootout for Montreal to secure victory.

Each team was playing its preseason opener.

Tristan Broz scored for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist made 11 saves before being replaced midway through the second period by Sergei Murashov, who had 19 saves.

Owen Beck scored for the Canadiens, and Sam Montembeault stopped 20 of 21 shots. Jacob Fowler replaced him midway through the second period and stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Broz put the Penguins up 1-0 on the power play at 10:26 of the first period, finishing off a give-and-go with Valtteri Puustinen.

Beck tied it 1-1 at 2:36 of the third period, chipping in a loose puck over a sprawling Murashov during a net-mouth scramble.

Penguins at Canadiens | Recap

Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 0: Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi combined for the shutout for the Buffalo Sabres in their preseason opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Georgiev, who signed a one-year contract with Buffalo on Sept. 11, made 16 saves in two periods in his Sabres debut. Levi stopped six shots in relief.

Elvis Merzlikins allowed two goals on 10 shots before Jet Greaves came on midway through the second period to make 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-1-0).

Bowen Byram gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 4:51 of the second period.

Beck Malenstyn made it 2-0 at 8:25 when he put in the rebound of Owen Power’s shot. Michael Kesselring had the secondary assist in his Buffalo debut.

Jack Quinn scored an empty-net goal at 15:01 of the third period to make it 3-0. Josh Doan had the secondary assist in his Sabres debut. Doan and Kesselring were traded to the Sabres from the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for JJ Peterka.

Konsta Helenius scored at 19:11 for the 4-0 final.

Sabres at Blue Jackets | Recap

Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1: Mitchell Chaffee had a goal and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Carolina Hurricanes in the preseason opener for each team at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Emil Lilleberg scored, and Conor Geekie had two assists for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson stopped 30 of 31 shots.

Logan Stankoven scored, and Cayden Primeau made 17 saves on 19 shots in his debut for the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old was traded to Carolina by the Montreal Canadiens on June 30 for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Lilleberg gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with one second remaining in the first period after scoring on a snap shot from the high slot.

Chaffee extended it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:08 of the second period, redirecting J.J. Moser’s shot near the blue line.

Stankoven cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 15:52 of the third period on a deflection of Kevin Labanc’s shot from above the right face-off circle.

TBL at CAR | Recap

