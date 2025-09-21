Sept. 21: NHL Preseason Roundup

The New York Rangers scored four goals in the second period in a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Dylan Roobroeck had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick stopped 12 of 13 shots for the Rangers before being relieved by Dylan Garand midway through the second period. Garand made 13 saves.

Brian Halonen and Arseniy Gritsyuk each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen stopped nine of 10 shots in the first period for the Devils. Nico Daws allowed four goals on 13 shots in relief.

It was the preseason opener for each team.

Gabe Perreault gave New York a 1-0 lead at 3:12 of the first period with a wrist shot from the slot after a feed from Casey Fitzgerald.

Halonen tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 10:55, one-timing Dennis Cholowski’s pass from above the left face-off circle.

Roobroeck put the Rangers back in front 2-1 at 3:11 of the second period on a rebound of Matt Rempe’s backhand attempt.

A sixth-round pick (No. 178) by New York at the 2023 NHL Draft, Roobroeck had 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) in 72 games with Hartford of the American Hockey League last season, his first as a pro.

Conor Sheary gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead when he scored on a breakaway at 11:45, and Scott Morrow made it 4-1 at 13:29.

Paul Cotter cut it to 4-2 at 15:52 on a backhand, but Jonny Brodzinski scored on a rebound at 16:53 to make it 5-2.

Gritsyuk scored a power-play goal at 18:20 of the third period for the 5-3 final.