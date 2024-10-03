Oct. 2: NHL Preseason Roundup

Marchessault nets 2 goals in Predators' win; Vilmanis scores 13 seconds into OT for Panthers

car-nsh-preseason

© Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for the Nashville Predators, who scored four first-period goals in their 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday.

Gustav Nyquist and Juuso Parssinen also scored, and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators (2-2-0). Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Felix Unger Sorum had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Suzuki also scored for the Hurricanes (3-1-0). Yaniv Perets allowed six goals on 32 shots.

Brady Skjei had one shot on goal in 19:02 of ice time in his Nashville debut. The 30-year-old defenseman signed a seven-year, $49 million contract on July 1 after playing the previous five seasons with Carolina.

The Predators scored four goals in the first to take a 4-1 lead.

Parssinen put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 5:15, scoring on a spinning, sharp-angle shot near the right post.

Nyquist extended it to 2-0 at 6:24 on a one-timer from the slot off Filip Forsberg’s falling pass from the left circle.

Jeremy Lauzon pushed it to 3-0 at 10:07.

Unger Sorum scored 33 seconds later to cut it to 3-1 after skating in below the left circle, but Dante Fabbro made it 4-1 at 13:54.

Suzuki cut it to 4-2 at 14:08 of the second period.

Marchessault extended it to 5-2 at 15:14 on a wrist shot from the right circle off an assist from Steven Stamkos.

Marchessault’s second goal of the game made it 6-2 at 6:58 of the third period.

Brendan Lemieux cut it to 6-3 at 8:07, scoring from the slot.

Bradly Nadeau scored a power-play goal with 1:22 remaining for the 6-4 final.

Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (OT): Sandis Vilmanis scored 13 seconds into overtime, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Vilmanis put a shot through Andrei Vasilevskiy’s legs from the right hash marks after Anton Lundell left the puck for him on a 2-on-2 rush. Lundell started the play by intercepting a Victor Hedman pass in the Florida zone.

Zac Dalpe scored, and Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the Panthers (4-3-0).

Nikita Kucherov scored, and Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Lightning (2-3-0) in his preseason debut.

Dalpe gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the second period with a power-play goal, scoring on a wrist shot through traffic.

Kucherov tied it 1-1 at 15:27 of the third period. He scored on a one-timer from the left circle after Brayden Point won a face-off to him.

Recap: Panthers at Lightning 10.2.24

Jets 5, Flames 2: Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and Gabriel Vilardi had three assists for the Winnipeg Jets in their win against the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele had two assists for Winnipeg (2-2-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves.

Dustin Wolf made 22 saves for Calgary (5-1-1).

Martin Frk scored at 8:04 of the first period to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Ehlers tied it 1-1 on the power play at 10:47. Niederreiter scored at 12:21 to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Justin Kirkland tied it 2-2 for Calgary at 17:55.

Niederreiter’s second goal gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead at 6:28 of the third period. Simon Lundmark made it 4-2 Jets at 14:16. Kyle Connor scored at 16:47 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty top 100 rankings

Fleury joins Wild ice crew during preseason game

Keller in Utah, MacKinnon's encore with Avalanche discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Bruins still looking to ‘bridge the gap’ on Swayman contract

Global Series blog: Erik Haula

Fitzgerald, Devils look for strong start to season at Global Series

Luukkonen eager to prove he can be No. 1 goalie for Sabres

Garcia drawing influence from Matthews at start of hockey odyssey with USNTDP

Camp Buzz: Celebrini day to day for Sharks with injury

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Kaprizov long-term contract 'focus' for Wild, owner says

Fantasy hockey hits, blocks, face-off wins draft guide

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Training Camp Buzz: Elias Lindholm, Marchand each makes preseason debut for Bruins

Prague to host NHL Global Fan Tour

Oct. 1: NHL Preseason Roundup