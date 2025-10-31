There are three games on the schedule for Friday, one televised nationally in the United States and each nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Avalanche, Golden Knights set for afternoon thriller
Ovechkin seeks 900th goal for Capitals; Gibson to face Ducks for 1st time with Red Wings
© Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images
Nevada Day matinee
It’s Halloween. It’s also Nevada Day, so the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Colorado Avalanche in the afternoon (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN1). The game will lead off a tripleheader on Sportsnet ONE in Canada. This matchup should be scary good; Colorado (6-1-4) and Vegas (6-1-3) are the only NHL teams with one regulation loss this season.
Jack lighting the lantern
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel leads the NHL with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 10 games. He can eclipse Mark Stone has the fastest Vegas player to reach 20 points in a season since it entered the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18; Stone did it in 12 games in 2024-25. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has nine goals, tied for the NHL lead with six other players, including Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev. MacKinnon can become the second player in Avalanche history with 10 goals through a dozen games in a season. Teammate Gabriel Landeskog did it in 2018-19.
Ovechkin watch
Alex Ovechkin needs one goal to become the first to reach 900 in NHL history. The 40-year-old forward has two goals in 10 games this season after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s League record of 894 last season. The Washington Capitals (6-4-0) enter their game against the New Islanders (7 p. m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN1, TVAS) having scored one goal in their past two games, including a 1-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Ovechkin has 45 goals in 75 games against the Islanders (4-5-1) in his career.
No. 1 attraction
Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, has eight points (three goals, five assists) through his first 10 NHL games. He’s tied with Detroit Red Wings forward Emmitt Finnie (four goals, four assists) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Zeev Buium (two goals, six assists) for second in rookie scoring, one point behind Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov (two goals, seven assists).
Gibson returns to Anaheim
John Gibson is expected to start against the Anaheim Ducks for the first time when the Red Wings (8-3-0) visit Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN1). Gibson spent his first 12 NHL seasons in Anaheim before he was traded to Detroit on June 28. He played 506 games for the Ducks (5-3-1), more than any other goalie. He won 204 games, second in Anaheim history, two behind Jean-Sebastien Giguere.
The schedule
Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN1)
New York Islanders at Washington Capitals (7 p. m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN1, TVAS)
Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN1)