NHL On Tap: Avalanche, Golden Knights set for afternoon thriller

Jack lighting the lantern

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel leads the NHL with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 10 games. He can eclipse Mark Stone has the fastest Vegas player to reach 20 points in a season since it entered the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18; Stone did it in 12 games in 2024-25. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has nine goals, tied for the NHL lead with six other players, including Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev. MacKinnon can become the second player in Avalanche history with 10 goals through a dozen games in a season. Teammate Gabriel Landeskog did it in 2018-19.