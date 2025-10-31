European notebook: NHL prospects off to hot starts

Filip Eriksson, Luleå HF (SHL)

The 20-year-old forward is in his third season in the SHL, Sweden’s top professional league, and has already set SHL career highs for goals (seven), assists (seven) and points (14) through 16 games.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the sixth round (No. 165) of the 2023 NHL Draft, he had six points (two goals, four assists) in 37 games with Växjö in 2024-25, and an additional five points (three goals, two assists) in 10 games on loan to Djurgarden in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden.