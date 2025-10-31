Gibson returns to Anaheim with Red Wings; played first 12 NHL seasons with Ducks

Goalie living ‘in the moment,’ focused on getting Detroit back to playoffs

Gibson_DET_watches-puck

© Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

John Gibson called it a “special place.” The 32-year-old goalie spent his first 12 NHL seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, building a career and a family, rising in the record books.

But he said he isn’t emotional about returning to Anaheim. He is expected to start against the Ducks for the first time when the Detroit Red Wings visit Honda Center on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN1).

Detroit hasn't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2016, and Gibson hasn’t appeared in the playoffs since 2018. But the Red Wings are off to a good start -- 8-3-0 and tied with the Montreal Canadiens for first in the Atlantic Division.

“I’m just in the moment,” Gibson said. “I think it’s something you’ll be able to look back on eventually, but trying to win hockey games here and help the Detroit Red Wings get in the playoffs.

“Everything I did there, I don’t take it for granted. I’m super fortunate and blessed to have been able to be part of that organization, play there for so long. But nice time to get a change, and excited to be here.”

Gibson was a big part of that organization. He played 506 games for the Ducks, more than any other goalie. He won 204 games, second in Anaheim history, only two behind Jean-Sebastien Giguere.

After playing three games in 2013-14 and 23 in 2014-15, he was still considered a rookie in 2015-16. He made the NHL All-Rookie Team with the likes of Connor McDavid and shared the Jennings Trophy with Frederik Andersen after the Ducks allowed the fewest goals in the League.

The peak came in 2016-17. He went 25-16-9 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and six shutouts in the regular season, then 9-5-0 with a 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage in the playoffs. The Ducks made the Western Conference Final, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the second round in seven games.

Two members of the Red Wings -- coach Todd McLellan and goalie Cam Talbot -- were with the Oilers then.

“He was a rock back there for them,” Talbot said. “During that series, you knew that not only did you have to go through their entire team, but to beat him wasn’t going to be an easy task either.

“He was a 23-year-old. It almost seemed like he was more experienced than he actually was at the time. He had that quiet confidence. You never got too much emotion. Whether you scored on him or he got a shutout, he played the same way every single game. I think that’s why he’s been so good for so long.”

DET@BUF: Gibson pushes over to rob Thompson down low

Gibson went 31-18-7 with a 2.43 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and four shutouts in 2017-18, but the Ducks got swept by the San Jose Sharks in the first round.

They haven’t been to the playoffs since, declining as a contender, then going into a rebuild.

Over his first six seasons in Anaheim, Gibson went 119-77-28 with a 2.42 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and 18 shutouts. Over his last six seasons there, he went 85-140-35 with a 3.30 GAA, .901 save percentage and six shutouts.

Along the way, he got married. He and his wife, Alexa, bought their first big house. They had three children: Sophia, 5; Natalia, 4; and Mateo, 1½.

“A lot of firsts out there,” Gibson said. “Hockey was great early on. Obviously, the second half, hockey wasn’t the best. But you kind of look at other things in life. Three healthy kids. The friendships, the people. When you’re done playing hockey, it’s more about the relationships and the people you meet, regardless [of whether] I’m playing there, here, elsewhere. They’re friends that you always keep close.

“So, I think that’s the cool part, being able to go back. Being able to see some old teammates after the game and some friends after the game, that’ll be the most exciting part for me.”

Detroit acquired Gibson from Anaheim in a trade June 28. He had time to move into a house, get the kids in school and skate with his teammates, easing his first transition to a new team in the NHL.

“I think now I’m starting to get comfortable and can just go out there and play my game,” he said. “A couple bumps in the road here, but it’s a long season. It’s going to happen. Just having fun right now.”

Gibson gave up five goals on 13 shots and was pulled from his Red Wings debut, a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9. He has a 3.20 goals-against average and .876 save percentage. But the Red Wings have been sorting out issues in front of their goalies, and Gibson is 4-2-0.

“His numbers don’t look like he’s been playing well, but other than the opening night, he’s been pretty solid,” McLellan said.

This will be a quick reunion. Gibson hopes to see folks like Ducks director of goaltending Sudarshan Maharaj after the game in Anaheim. Then it will be time to go again as he and the Red Wings try to return to the playoffs.

“There’s a long list of my people,” Gibson said. “Probably at the top is my old goalie coach ‘Sudsie’ there. I still keep in contact with him. He was more of a friend than a goalie coach. I’m just grateful for all the people and the fans and the organization out there.”

