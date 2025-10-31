Gibson returns to Anaheim with Red Wings; played first 12 NHL seasons with Ducks

John Gibson called it a “special place.” The 32-year-old goalie spent his first 12 NHL seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, building a career and a family, rising in the record books.

But he said he isn’t emotional about returning to Anaheim. He is expected to start against the Ducks for the first time when the Detroit Red Wings visit Honda Center on Friday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN1).

Detroit hasn't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2016, and Gibson hasn’t appeared in the playoffs since 2018. But the Red Wings are off to a good start -- 8-3-0 and tied with the Montreal Canadiens for first in the Atlantic Division.

“I’m just in the moment,” Gibson said. “I think it’s something you’ll be able to look back on eventually, but trying to win hockey games here and help the Detroit Red Wings get in the playoffs.

“Everything I did there, I don’t take it for granted. I’m super fortunate and blessed to have been able to be part of that organization, play there for so long. But nice time to get a change, and excited to be here.”

Gibson was a big part of that organization. He played 506 games for the Ducks, more than any other goalie. He won 204 games, second in Anaheim history, only two behind Jean-Sebastien Giguere.

After playing three games in 2013-14 and 23 in 2014-15, he was still considered a rookie in 2015-16. He made the NHL All-Rookie Team with the likes of Connor McDavid and shared the Jennings Trophy with Frederik Andersen after the Ducks allowed the fewest goals in the League.

The peak came in 2016-17. He went 25-16-9 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and six shutouts in the regular season, then 9-5-0 with a 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage in the playoffs. The Ducks made the Western Conference Final, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the second round in seven games.

Two members of the Red Wings -- coach Todd McLellan and goalie Cam Talbot -- were with the Oilers then.

“He was a rock back there for them,” Talbot said. “During that series, you knew that not only did you have to go through their entire team, but to beat him wasn’t going to be an easy task either.

“He was a 23-year-old. It almost seemed like he was more experienced than he actually was at the time. He had that quiet confidence. You never got too much emotion. Whether you scored on him or he got a shutout, he played the same way every single game. I think that’s why he’s been so good for so long.”