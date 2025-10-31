Unmasked: Goalies getting crucial intel by identifying shooters' tape jobs

Sam Montembeault raised a few eyebrows during a recent interview when he revealed he knew which hand pretty much every player in the NHL shot with, as well as the color of the tape job on each of their sticks.
The Montreal Canadiens goalie confirmed his ability with NHL.com this week.
“I just have a very good visual memory, so obviously looking at pucks you can see the tape color pretty easily and left or right,” Montembeault said. “We're so focused on the puck and on that player’s blade with their tape there, so it’s easy for me to remember and identify somebody with the stick and tape.”
That ability to identify players by stick blade and tape job isn’t unique to Montembeault. As he pointed out, goalies spend a lot of time looking at the puck and the stick it’s on.
Seattle Kraken goalies Joey Daccord, Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray each figured it was common for NHL veterans to know the hand dominance and tape jobs of shooters.
“Except for maybe some new guys and rookies, I could go around most of the League and pretty much do most of the guys,” ç said. “Tape color and if they don't tape the toe or do tape the toe, I would say most goalies will tell you they know who everyone is.”
Murray said: “How I know players is what their stick looks like when they're shooting. The way a goalie knows a player usually is by the picture of his blade. If he's got a big toe curve, you can see it when he's shooting at you, whether he keeps it in tight vs. out away from him, when he likes to shoot it, the lie, or the way it sits.”