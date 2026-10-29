There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including two televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Kane returns to Detroit looking for 900th NHL assist
Ovechkin in Nashville for Trotz ceremony; Crosby faces Mammoth with chance for another milestone
© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images
Kane returns to Detroit
While most eyes will be on Patrick Kane when he returns to Detroit with the Chicago Blackhawks (4-8-0) on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+), Dylan Larkin will be top of mind for most Red Wings fans. The forward, who requested a trade in the offseason and stripped of his captaincy before camp, will not play in the game. Coach Todd McLellan said the general manager Shawn Horcoff will address the situation. Kane played three seasons with the Red Wings before signing a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on July 23. The 37-year-old forward needs one assist to become the 21st player with 900 in NHL history and just the second active skater after Sidney Crosby (1,111). He also remains the veteran offensive conscience for a young Blackhawks team built around captain Connor Bedard, who needs one goal to pass Alex DeBrincat (77) for sole possession of sixth most by a Blackhawks skater age 21 or younger; Jeremy Roenick tops the list with 111. Moritz Seider needs one assist for the Red Wings (5-4-3) to tie Dennis Seidenberg (207) for the third most by a German-born defenseman in NHL history.
Gearing up for Global Series
The Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-2) are on a heater and will look to continue their strong start to the season when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, HHN, CBJNHL, CARNHL). Carolina, the reigning Stanley Cup champion, is 10-1-1 since its 0-1-1 start, and is two weeks away from traveling overseas for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland to face the Seattle Kraken in two games (Nov. 12, Nov. 14) at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki. Forward Sebastian Aho needs four goals to tie Eric Staal (322) for second place on the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers all-time list, which is topped by Ron Francis (382). Aho also needs three goals to match Olli Jokinen (321) for the fourth most in NHL history by a Finland-born player. The Blue Jackets (5-5-0) have won two straight and play the second of a three-game road trip.
Helping hand
The always productive Sidney Crosby needs one assist to pass Ray Bourque and move into first place for the most assists with a single franchise in NHL history when the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-1) host the Utah Mammoth (8-5-0) at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET: Mammoth+, Utah16, SN-PIT, SN, TVAS). Crosby has 1,111 assists in 1,432 games with the Penguins. Bourque had 1,111 helpers in 1,518 games with the Boston Bruins. Additionally, Crosby (1,768 points) sits three points behind Marcel Dionne (1,771) for sixth on the NHL all-time list. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has six points (one goal, five assists) during a five-game point streak for the Mammoth.
Can Canucks build on recent win?
The Vancouver Canucks will be determined to carry some momentum against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN) after ending a 10-game skid (0-9-1) with a 6-5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Vancouver (3-10-1) won for the first time since Oct. 3 by scoring four goals in the third period. "Not just getting a win, but a big come-from-behind win in the third (period), is obviously something we can build off of," Vancouver coach Manny Malhotra said. Canucks center Elias Pettersson looks to extend his point streak to six games; he has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five. The Sharks (6-6-1) play the second of a four-game homestand and have been outscored 8-4 in two straight losses.
Ovechkin to celebrate former coach
Alex Ovechkin has a lot to get excited about when the Washington Capitals (7-4-0) visit the Nashville Predators (4-3-5) at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT). The Capitals captain, who needs one assist to tie longtime linemate Nicklas Backstrom for the most in Capitals history (762), also will be on the ice when Predators advisor and former coach and general manager Barry Trotz is inducted into the Preds Golden Hall prior to the game. Trotz is the longest tenured coach in Predators history (1,196 games in 15 seasons), has the fifth most wins in NHL history (914), and was Washington's coach when Ovechkin and the Capitals won the Stanley Cup championship in 2018. Nashville, which plays the third of a five-game homestand, is 2-2-4 in its past eight games.
The schedule
Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3
Utah Mammoth at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET: Mammoth+, Utah16, SN-PIT, SN, TVAS
Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, HHN, CBJNHL, CARNHL
Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+
Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET: BN+, STLNHL, NESN
Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, TSN2, RDS
New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MSGSN
Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+
Ottawa Senators at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m. ET; ABTV, TSN5, RDSI
Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN