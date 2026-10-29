NHL On Tap: Kane returns to Detroit looking for 900th NHL assist

Kane returns to Detroit

While most eyes will be on Patrick Kane when he returns to Detroit with the Chicago Blackhawks (4-8-0) on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+), Dylan Larkin will be top of mind for most Red Wings fans. The forward, who requested a trade in the offseason and stripped of his captaincy before camp, will not play in the game. Coach Todd McLellan said the general manager Shawn Horcoff will address the situation. Kane played three seasons with the Red Wings before signing a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on July 23. The 37-year-old forward needs one assist to become the 21st player with 900 in NHL history and just the second active skater after Sidney Crosby (1,111). He also remains the veteran offensive conscience for a young Blackhawks team built around captain Connor Bedard, who needs one goal to pass Alex DeBrincat (77) for sole possession of sixth most by a Blackhawks skater age 21 or younger; Jeremy Roenick tops the list with 111. Moritz Seider needs one assist for the Red Wings (5-4-3) to tie Dennis Seidenberg (207) for the third most by a German-born defenseman in NHL history.