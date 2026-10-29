LaCombe ‘complete package’ for Ducks, boosted by Olympic experience with Team USA

NEW YORK -- Jackson LaCombe never got into a game for Team USA. Never got his Olympic moment.

Of the 25 players who represented the United States at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina eight-plus months ago, LaCombe is the only one who never dressed for a game -- and still the entire experience gave the 25-year-old Anaheim Ducks defenseman a jolt of confidence he has carried with him since leaving Milan with a gold medal around his neck.

"Just knowing you're a part of something like that is incredible," LaCombe said before the Ducks' recent game at Madison Square Garden. "To be with those guys, you feel like a better player. It definitely helps me a lot."

The Ducks, despite having lost six of seven games (1-5-1), are benefitting from LaCombe's Olympic experience as he leads them into a game against the Buffalo Sabres, and Olympic teammate Tage Thompson, at Honda Center on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+).

"He's just the complete package," Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier said. "He can really do it all."

LaCombe is second on the Ducks with 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 12 games. He's averaging 26:24 of ice time per game, sixth most in the League.

He had 58 points (10 goals, 48 assists) and averaged 24:15 of ice time in 82 games last season, helping the Ducks reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

LaCombe had 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 26 regular-season games following the Olympics last season, and 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 12 postseason games.

He was Connor McDavid's shadow during the Western Conference First Round, helping to hold the Edmonton Oilers captain to one goal as the Ducks eliminated the back-to-back conference champions in six games.

"I think he's one of the emerging stars in the League," Rangers and U.S. Olympic coach Mike Sullivan said. "I didn't know Jackson that well before that experience and I had a number of conversations with him when we were in Milan and leading up to Milan so he was well aware of what the intentions were and the game plan, and he was an unbelievable pro the way he handled it."