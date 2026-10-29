LaCombe ‘complete package’ for Ducks, boosted by Olympic experience with Team USA

25-year-old defenseman viewed as 'one of the emerging stars in the League'

LaCombe ANA

© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Jackson LaCombe never got into a game for Team USA. Never got his Olympic moment.

Of the 25 players who represented the United States at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina eight-plus months ago, LaCombe is the only one who never dressed for a game -- and still the entire experience gave the 25-year-old Anaheim Ducks defenseman a jolt of confidence he has carried with him since leaving Milan with a gold medal around his neck.

"Just knowing you're a part of something like that is incredible," LaCombe said before the Ducks' recent game at Madison Square Garden. "To be with those guys, you feel like a better player. It definitely helps me a lot."

The Ducks, despite having lost six of seven games (1-5-1), are benefitting from LaCombe's Olympic experience as he leads them into a game against the Buffalo Sabres, and Olympic teammate Tage Thompson, at Honda Center on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+).

"He's just the complete package," Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier said. "He can really do it all."

LaCombe is second on the Ducks with 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 12 games. He's averaging 26:24 of ice time per game, sixth most in the League.

He had 58 points (10 goals, 48 assists) and averaged 24:15 of ice time in 82 games last season, helping the Ducks reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

LaCombe had 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 26 regular-season games following the Olympics last season, and 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 12 postseason games.

He was Connor McDavid's shadow during the Western Conference First Round, helping to hold the Edmonton Oilers captain to one goal as the Ducks eliminated the back-to-back conference champions in six games.

"I think he's one of the emerging stars in the League," Rangers and U.S. Olympic coach Mike Sullivan said. "I didn't know Jackson that well before that experience and I had a number of conversations with him when we were in Milan and leading up to Milan so he was well aware of what the intentions were and the game plan, and he was an unbelievable pro the way he handled it."

ANA@CGY: LaCombe cleans up in front on the power play to open scoring

LaCombe went to the Olympics as a replacement for injured Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones. While there, he hung out a lot with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber, a teammate at the University of Minnesota, and Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson.

"Hilarious trio," Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. "They were right across the hall from me in the dorms so I ended up in there a couple times just shooting it with those guys. Just a great kid."

McAvoy said LaCombe was a presence on the ice during practice.

"Honestly, he jumped off the page in practice," he said. "In practice we were like, 'Man, 'Comber' is so good.' And I remember, it might have been J.T. Miller, he was like, 'We just played these guys the game before the Olympics, he was the best player on the ice.' And then you see flashes of that. … Every day on the ice, like, he was, you could see how elite he was."

All the while, LaCombe said he was studying the other Team USA defenseman and trying to pick up tendencies he could bring back with him to Anaheim.

"Obviously, I could see how good Quinn (Hughes) is with the puck, how good McAvoy is at defending gaps and sticks and things like that," LaCombe said. "(Zach) Werenski, I really like to watch him a lot. He's just so fast the way he plays, how good his shot is, you can see that on the ice. Taking pieces from all those guys is huge."

Maybe it bothered LaCombe that he didn't play in Milan. He's a competitor, after all, and he said he wants to play when the stakes are the highest. But he gives off no resentment, anger or disappointment about never suiting up when discussing his Olympics.

"Some people bring that up and stuff, but for me, I had such a blast being on the team and being there with those guys and those coaches too," LaCombe said. "For me, it was being ready to do whatever I had to do to help or could do to help, and I had an unbelievable experience."

The experience is making a difference with his role in Anaheim.

LaCombe is Anaheim's No. 1, the Ducks' version of Hughes, Faber, McAvoy, Werenski and Sanderson. His minutes and his importance align with their minutes and importance in Minnesota, Boston, Columbus and Ottawa, respectively.

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His voice has taken on greater importance with the Ducks having lost their veteran influences on the back end after last season, with John Carlson going to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Radko Gudas to the Florida Panthers and Jacob Trouba to the San Jose Sharks.

"He's absorbing more leadership," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's taking charge in that department, adding some of it. We lost a lot of experience back there, some older guys not here. He quietly goes about his business in a real professional manner."

Quenneville said LaCombe's leadership and ability to take on big minutes reminds him of Duncan Keith, who he coached from 2008-18 with the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I think he does his talking a little bit like 'Duncs,'" Quenneville said. "He's a comparable guy as far as quiet, but I think their actions, how they prepare for games, how they take care of themselves in between games, are great assets, which let them play 25-30 minutes a game."

Keith became a three-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman under Quenneville. He also won gold at the Olympics twice, playing a big role for Team Canada in 2010 and again in 2014.

LaCombe never got his chance to play a big role for Team USA in Milan, but it made him a better player anyway.

"My hope for a guy like that is that that experience serves him well, because I think if the NHL continues to participate in the Olympics I could foresee a guy like him playing in the next couple," Sullivan said. "He will certainly be in the conversation with some of those defensemen that were there because he's already that good."

NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamin contributed to this story

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