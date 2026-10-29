Avalanche score four in third, surge past Devils

Connor Brown scored twice for the Devils (8-5-0), who had won four straight, including 5-1 at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Jake Allen made 39 saves.

“I thought our team played really hard tonight. Gave us everything that they had,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Obviously, starts with Jake Allen, who had a ton of work coming towards him. But I thought our guys battled real hard, which is why you know we led most of the game and gave ourselves a chance to compete for points in the third period. Obviously, the dam broke on us, but not a lack of fight or compete from our guys here today.

“They gave us a lot, but clearly we just didn't have enough here tonight. That's a tough back-to-back."

Brown scored a short-handed goal at 12:21 of the first period to make it 1-0 New Jersey. He intercepted MacKinnon’s centering pass in the defensive zone, pushed down the ice to create a 2-on-1 rush with Luke Hughes, and attempted a pass that caromed off the left skate of Cale Makar and through Blackwood's pads.

“They had more energy and on top of that, we’re on a back-to-back, so credit to them. They did a really good job,” Brown said. “I think they were pissed off about last week (a 4-3 loss in New Jersey), and that’s a team that’s a really good hockey team. I thought we battled hard.

“They did to us, tonight, what we’ve been doing to teams.”