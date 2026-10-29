Ovechkin farewell tour hitting Nashville brings back memories for Trotz

Coach who won Cup with Great 8 says ‘big man’ deserves rousing sendoff  

Trotz Ovechkin WSH sharing hug after winning Cup

© Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

Barry Trotz plans to stop by for a visit with the Washington Capitals before they play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT). 

The Capitals have had a lot of turnover since Trotz coached them to the Stanley Cup in 2018, but he wants to catch up with those who remain. 

“There's not a lot of them, but I said I'll come down,” Trotz, now in semi-retirement as an advisor with the Predators, said earlier this week. “I want to see the Big Man.”

The Big Man, of course, is Alex Ovechkin, the NHL record holder with 930 career goals. After announcing that this will be his final season in the NHL on Oct. 5, the 41-year-old left wing will play his final regular-season game in Nashville. 

Trotz, who coached the Predators their first 15 seasons (1998-2014) and was their general manager the past three seasons (2023-2026) expects the fans to show their appreciation.

“Absolutely they will,” he said. “Nashville has grown, especially in the hockey community. They recognize greatness, and he's the greatest goal-scorer, there’s no question.”

Trotz will hear some cheers himself on Thursday as he will be inducted into the Predators Golden Hall during a pregame ceremony. 

Then the spotilght will be on Ovechkin, and even though he might not have initially wanted the attention of a farewell tour, Trotz believes it will be good for him, opposing players and fans in each city. 

“I think it will give him closure for his career, but also I think everybody nowadays -- other players, young players -- they want to have that one game against Alex Ovechkin,” Trotz said. “They want to shake his hand and say, ‘Thank you.’ I think that's important.”

Trotz, who is fifth in NHL history with 914 wins in 23 seasons with the Predators, Capitals (2014-2018) and New York Islanders (2018-2022), remembers the difficulty of coaching against Ovechkin when he entered the NHL as a 20-year-old rookie with the Capitals in 2005-06. 

The No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, Ovechkin had an immediate impact, finishing third in the NHL in points (106) and tying Ilya Kovalchuk for third in goals (52) on his way to winning the Calder Trophy as League’s top rookie.

Ovechkin scored the Capitals’ first goal in 5-2 loss in his first game against the Predators on Dec. 7, 2005 in Washington. With the NHL schedule heavy on divisional games at the start of Ovechkin’s 22-season career, he didn’t play his first game in Nashville until March 18, 2008. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in a 4-2 victory.

In 31 career games against the Predators, Ovechkin has 32 points (20 goals, 12 assists), including 19 (11 goals, eight assists) in 16 games at Bridgestone Arena. He has never scored a hat trick against the Predators but has four two-goal games.

“I just remember everybody talked about him shooting the puck from his spot (in the left circle). That was the number one,” Trotz said. “But when he first played in Nashville, the thing that stood out as much as the skill was how frigging big he was (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) and how physical he was.

“And we had no answer for him from that spot.”

After Trotz was hired by the Capitals in 2014, he gained an even greater appreciation for Ovechkin.

“I always say ‘Ovi’ was a good teammate,” Trotz said. “He's pretty grounded for a megastar, and I think what stood out is he's extremely likable. With ‘Ovi’ retiring, I said to someone, ‘If he retires, I'd love for him to be my neighbor because he would be a fun guy to be around.’ He just is. He makes the game fun and he has personality.”

During Trotz’s four seasons with the Capitals, they were 205-89-34, won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top team during the regular season twice (2015-16, 2016-17) and finished first in the Metropolitan Division three times (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18). Ovechkin scored a League-high 185 goals during that span, including two of his NHL-record tying nine 50-goal seasons (53 in 2014-15, 50 in 2015-16). 

Washington continued to be frustrated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though, losing in the second round each of Trotz’s first three seasons, including to rival Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. By then, Trotz and Ovechkin were each fighting the narrative that they couldn’t win the Stanley Cup.

“We were both on sort of the same path,” Trotz said. “We were both trying to do it for a long time, and we were trying so hard that almost, in some ways, it might have got in our own way.”

The turning point was a heart-to-heart meeting between coach and captain after the Capitals lost the first two games of the 2018 Eastern Conference First Round to the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime. Trotz remembers his initial message to Ovechkin being, “We can still win this,” but the conversation went deeper than that.

“I said, ‘I'm not going to be defined by a trophy, if I win it or not, and you shouldn't either because of what you've done for the game,’” Trotz recalled. “How many kids want to be Alex Ovechkin? You go to any minor hockey rink, and there's kids with the yellow lace tied around their pants and they're wearing the yellow laces in their skates, and they're got the jersey tucked in and they’ve got a tinted visor. I said, ‘That doesn't just happen. That's making a difference.’”

Then, Trotz asked Ovechkin for a little more.

“He always scored in the playoffs, but we would fall short,” Trotz said. “And I just said, ‘O, if you can, get it to the next level, like blocking that shot, and doing these little things, the sort of dirty things that take zero talent.’ I knew he wasn't afraid of it. And I said, ‘They're following you now, but they'll really follow.’

“And he did it the rest of the way.”

Washington came back to defeat Columbus in six games before finally getting past Crosby and Pittsburgh in six games in the second round. After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games in the Eastern Conference Final, the Capitals rolled over the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the Stanley Cup Final to capture their first championship.

Ovechkin led the NHL with 15 goals in 24 postseason games and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

“I think we both became a little more relaxed that we were going to just have fun but have fun playing as hard as we can and enjoy the sort of journey,” Trotz said. “And it turned out to be a hell of a journey.”

Although Trotz moved on after that season to coach the Islanders, he feels fortunate to have his legacy tied to Ovechkin’s. The bond between them remains.

“Even when I was GM, he would kick the door in and sit down and say, ‘Hi,’” Trotz said.

So, Trotz looks forward to sitting down with Ovechkin again when Nashville is the next stop on his long goodbye to the NHL.

“The one thing when I'll see him is I want to make sure he enjoys it,” Trotz said. “There's sort of a sadness to it because you're leaving something that you love, but at the same time, you want to be in the moment so that you can enjoy it.”

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