AHL notebook: NHL Western Conference top new prospects

A deep crop of young talent is again on hand in the American Hockey League.

A change to the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association has allowed 19-year-olds from the Canadian Hockey League who were first-round selections in the NHL Draft to join the AHL instead of having to be sent back to the CHL club that holds the rights of the player. The boost in premier talent has been immediately noticeable.

Here's a look at some of the top young new faces in the AHL from Western Conference NHL organizations. A look at the Eastern Conference class can be found here.