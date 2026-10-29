Tuch, Kyrou each scores twice, Capitals defeat Flyers for fourth win in past five

Aliaksei Protas also scored, and Dylan Strome had three assists for the Capitals (7-4-0), who went 4-1-0 on a five-game homestand. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jack St. Ivany each had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Tuch has scored four goals in his past two games, and Kyrou has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past five.

Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers (3-8-4), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Joseph Woll made 25 saves.

Tuch gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 1:50 into the first period, snapping the rebound of a St. Ivany shot past Woll from between the circles. St. Ivany, a defenseman, was making his Washington debut after he was claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Couturier tied it 1-1 when he redirected Nick Seeler’s point shot past Thompson at 4:36 of the second period for his first goal of the season.

Kyrou put Washington ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:14. Woll made a pad save on Strome’s shot from the bottom of the right circle, and the puck went to Kyrou, who scored on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle before Woll could get across the crease.

Protas made it 3-1 at 16:47, tipping in Matt Roy’s point shot at the right post for his first goal of the season.

Michkov pulled the Flyers within 3-2 on the power play at 9:44 of the third period. After Trevor Zegras’ shot hit a defender in front, Denver Barkey got the puck in the slot and slid it over to Michkov, who swept it in at the right post.

Kyrou pushed it to 4-2 at 12:51 when he scored from the right post after St. Ivany’s shot deflected off Seeler in front, and Tuch scored into an empty net at 17:36 for the 5-2 final.