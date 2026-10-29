Tuch, Kyrou each scores twice, Capitals defeat Flyers for fourth win in past five

Strome has three assists for Washington; Philadelphia loses third straight

PHI at WSH | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou each scored two goals in the Washington Capitals’ 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Aliaksei Protas also scored, and Dylan Strome had three assists for the Capitals (7-4-0), who went 4-1-0 on a five-game homestand. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jack St. Ivany each had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Tuch has scored four goals in his past two games, and Kyrou has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past five.

Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers (3-8-4), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Joseph Woll made 25 saves.

Tuch gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 1:50 into the first period, snapping the rebound of a St. Ivany shot past Woll from between the circles. St. Ivany, a defenseman, was making his Washington debut after he was claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Couturier tied it 1-1 when he redirected Nick Seeler’s point shot past Thompson at 4:36 of the second period for his first goal of the season.

Kyrou put Washington ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:14. Woll made a pad save on Strome’s shot from the bottom of the right circle, and the puck went to Kyrou, who scored on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle before Woll could get across the crease.

Protas made it 3-1 at 16:47, tipping in Matt Roy’s point shot at the right post for his first goal of the season.

Michkov pulled the Flyers within 3-2 on the power play at 9:44 of the third period. After Trevor Zegras’ shot hit a defender in front, Denver Barkey got the puck in the slot and slid it over to Michkov, who swept it in at the right post. 

Kyrou pushed it to 4-2 at 12:51 when he scored from the right post after St. Ivany’s shot deflected off Seeler in front, and Tuch scored into an empty net at 17:36 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Hyman out for Oilers with neck injury

Guerin hasn’t discussed Quinn Hughes contract with agents ‘in a long time’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can tie Backstrom in assists when Capitals host Flyers

Blues announce upcoming Ozzy Osbourne bobblehead

Varlamov earns first win after long road back for Islanders

Fowler sets Canadiens record for saves by rookie, team 'gave me a chance'

NHL Power Player experiences magical Heritage Classic in Winnipeg

NHL EDGE stats behind Kaprizov’s historic goal-scoring for Wild

Hellebuyck widens 'window of winning' for Devils, Brodeur says

Mammoth trending upwards since franchise established in Utah

Game's elite matched with Halloween candy, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen

Kapanen picking up speed with some of NHL’s fastest skating for Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Ellis makes 23 saves, Sabres shut out Sharks to end three-game skid

Canucks rally with three goals late, top Ducks in OT to end slide at 10

Lavoie scores first NHL goal in third period, Golden Knights defeat Senators