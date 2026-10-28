Blues announce upcoming Ozzy Osbourne bobblehead

Last year, the Blues took to social media to honor the late rock legend after his death.

Osbourne was a well-known Blues fan, rocking a St. Louis sweater during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. On the night of Game 7 of that series, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a photo of himself wearing the Blues jersey.

The Blues went on to win the Stanley Cup that night.

And his Blues lore goes even deeper than that.

Back in 1984, while Osbourne was on tour, he picked up a Blues t-shirt after performing in St. Louis. A few weeks later, he was arrested with the shirt on, which meant his mug shots included the shirt.

He was released after just a few hours in custody, but from then on Osbourne became a Blues legend. The photo resurfaced again as the Blues made their aforementioned Stanley Cup run.

This year’s upcoming bobblehead has Osbourne wearing the same Blues shirt he had on for the infamous mug shot.