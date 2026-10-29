Guerin hasn’t discussed Quinn Hughes contract with agents ‘in a long time’

The Wild acquired Hughes from the Canucks in a blockbuster trade on Dec. 12, 2025, for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He has 71 points (eight goals, 63 assists) in 62 games for Minnesota and 503 points (69 goals, 434 assists) in 521 career games for the Wild and Canucks.

Hughes most recently addressed his contract prior to his return to Vancouver on Sunday.

“I’m really enjoying it right now and just taking my time, and we’ll see where it goes,” he said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if something happens soon.”

When asked about those comments Tuesday, Guerin said, “I have to just let Quinn do his thing, have his interviews, say what he needs to say. I’m not going to try to get in his head and honestly all I’m doing right now is letting this kid play hockey. And you know what, he’s playing great, he’s helping us win games. Like I’ve always said, whatever will happen will happen, and right now the only person who knows what’s going on in Quinn’s head is Quinn, and that’s OK. And I just want to keep moving forward as a team and keep trying to win games.”

Hughes indicated he was not in a rush to sign when he spoke at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Sept. 9, a week before training camps began.

“This is going to be done whenever I feel like it has to be done,” Hughes said then. “I don’t feel backed up against a wall. I’m very thoughtful. I want to make sure I’m taking my time on everything and make sure I’m making a decision that is going to be good for everyone. That’s kind of where my head has been at.

“We haven’t had that many conversations just because of how I wanted my summer to go in terms of being fresh and resetting and enjoying and training and being around friends and family. As we get going here I’m sure it’ll heat up, but I don’t feel backed up against a wall where I have to sign before camp.”