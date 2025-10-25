Laine to miss 3-4 months for Canadiens after core muscle surgery

Patrik Laine will miss 3-4 months after having core muscle surgery, the Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward hasn’t played since Oct. 16, a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators. Laine took his last shift with 4:36 remaining in the third period. He was initially listed as day to day with a lower-body injury.

Laine has one assist in five games this season.

Selected with the No. 2 pick by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine has 422 points (224 goals, 198 assists) in 537 regular-season games with the Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets and Canadiens, and 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Montreal (6-3-0) is first in the Atlantic Division entering its game at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS).