Laine to miss 3-4 months for Canadiens after core muscle surgery

Forward hasn’t played since Oct. 16, has 1 assist in 5 games this season

Patrik Laine MTL injury status Oct 25

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Patrik Laine will miss 3-4 months after having core muscle surgery, the Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward hasn’t played since Oct. 16, a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators. Laine took his last shift with 4:36 remaining in the third period. He was initially listed as day to day with a lower-body injury.

Laine has one assist in five games this season.

Selected with the No. 2 pick by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine has 422 points (224 goals, 198 assists) in 537 regular-season games with the Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets and Canadiens, and 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Montreal (6-3-0) is first in the Atlantic Division entering its game at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS).

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Josi week to week for Predators with upper-body injury

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Tavares closing in on 500th goal in career that was destined for greatness

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Morrissey has 3 points, Jets hand Flames 8th straight loss

NHL Status Report: Kerfoot out 8-10 weeks for Mammoth with core muscle injury

Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with Capitals 'testament to how bad he wants it'

Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Sharks for 7th straight win

Samuelsson gets 2 goals, Sabres hold off Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Hutson, Canadiens visit Hughes, Canucks

Ovechkin scores No. 899, Capitals defeat Blue Jackets

Hart signs 2-year, $4 million contract with Golden Knights

Reichel traded to Canucks by Blackhawks for 4th-round pick in 2027 Draft

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Quinn Hughes vs. Lane Hutson 