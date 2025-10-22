Tkachuk staying positive after ‘bump in the road’ with Senators

Ottawa captain watching video, attending meetings while recovering from thumb surgery

Brady Tkachuk injury update 102225

© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Brady Tkachuk is fighting an inner battle to stay patient, sidelined with a torn ligament in his right thumb a few weeks into the season with the Ottawa Senators.

"All I want to do is be out there," the Senators captain said Wednesday, six days after surgery to repair what he called a "fully" torn ligament. "You train so hard, train so long in the summer, that I felt the best I've ever felt coming into this year. It's just a little bump in the road, but I'm now going to take this time to not sulk in it, but when I come back, I don't want it to just be status quo.

"I feel like there's going to be a level to my game that I know I'm going to be able to get to these next couple weeks."

Tkachuk crashed into the boards headfirst -- and hand first -- after a cross-check from Roman Josi in the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Oct. 13. After attempting to play through the pain, he sat out the final 9:04 of the third period.

"I remember I had that partial breakaway [midway through the second period]," Tkachuk said, "and usually on any given day, I'm very confident, and I knew right when I shot it that it was a complete muffin, and I just knew that my finger was killing me right when I shot it too. I knew kind of then, just every time I touched the puck it was bothering me. ... Eventually I just couldn't hold on to my stick."

Tkachuk was hesitant Wednesday to give a timeline for a full recovery, but he said he's already resumed skating and expects to be handling a puck in "three or four weeks."

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

In June, Tkachuk was among the first six players named to the United States' roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. When asked about his status, he was adamant that he'd be suiting up for the U.S.

During training camp, five months after the Senators were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tkachuk called this iteration of the team the deepest he's been a part of since his rookie season in 2018-19.

Even though the 26-year-old forward could be out until December, he's finding ways to have an impact.

"I'm trying to stay in all of the meetings, stay a part of the game reviews from the game before," Tkachuk said. "I try to be here all of the mornings and before the games, just hanging out. … Just watch with the guys that aren't playing and just kind of pick each other's brains about what we're seeing and how we can help at intermissions if guys ask us anything, we can give them our input from afar.

"I feel like it's easy to kind of go to your own island and sulk a little bit, but for me, and I feel like for a lot of guys, it's good to be a part of the group and help out any way that we can."

Ottawa (2-4-1), which hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP), has struggled to start the season and sits sixth in the Atlantic Division.

"It's definitely a tough test mentally," Tkachuk said. "But I think with that [comes] an opportunity to face adversity and get better because of it, and be a better person, player, leader. It's an opportunity to grow in that aspect. I'm trying to look at it that way, that stuff like this happens, and now it's an opportunity to find different levels to me as a person and a player."

