NHL On Tap: Kane, Red Wings aim to stay hot against Panthers

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, two of which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Kane consistency

The Detroit Red Wings (2-1-0) are on a roll after sweeping a home-and-home series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (6-3) and Monday (3-2) and want to maintain the momentum when they host the Florida Panthers (3-1-0) in the opener of an “NHL on TNT” doubleheader (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS). Detroit forward Patrick Kane has four points (one goal, three assists) in three games this season and needs 27 points to tie Mike Modano as the most prolific United States-born scorer in League history. The 36-year-old leads active players with 1,347 points (493 goals, 854 assists) in 1,305 regular-season games. Modano had 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games with the Minnesota North Stars, Dallas Stars and Red Wings from 1989-2011.

TOR@DET: Kane puts the Red Wings on top with a quick one-timer in front

Buffalo boost

Zach Benson could make his season debut for the Buffalo Sabres (0-3-0) against the Ottawa Senators (1-2-0) in the second of a three-game homestand (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS). Benson, a forward who sustained a facial injury during practice on Oct. 8, was working on a line with center Tage Thompson and right wing Alex Tuch in practice on Tuesday. Forward Jordan Greenway (middle body) and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) also practiced but are not expected to play. Buffalo has been outscored 10-2 in its opening three losses, and coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday he needs to see more effort from his team. Rasmus Dahlin, who has had multiple assists in 49 games, looks to become the second defenseman in Sabres history to reach 50, following Phil Housley (77).

Sam I am

Sam Rinzel is putting every Calder Trophy voter for NHL rookie of the year on notice. The Chicago Blackhawks defenseman, who is in a top-pair role with Alex Vlasic, has one goal and leads his team in blocked shots (eight) and average ice time per game (21:12) through four games. The 21-year-old right-handed shot, who can quarterback the top power-play unit and kill penalties, will look to continue his impressive start to the season when the Blackhawks (1-2-1) play at the St. Louis Blues (2-1-0) in the nightcap on TNT (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT).

MTL@CHI: Rinzel goes bardown for first NHL goal

Point man

Utah Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther had an assist in a 3-1 loss at the Blackhawks on Monday to extend his season-opening point streak to three games (four points; two goals, two assists) and become the third Utah player to achieve that, joining Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley, who each did it to begin last season. The 22-year-old right wing, who is coming off NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (33) and points (60) last season, will look to make it four straight games with at least a point when the Mammoth (1-2-0) host the Calgary Flames (1-3-0) at Delta Center (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah 16, SN360).

Surging Snuggerud

Jimmy Snuggerud looks like the next big rookie forward for the Blues. The 21-year-old right-handed shot scored two goals in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday and has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games in a middle-six role. He became the NHL’s first rookie with a multigoal outing in 2025-26 and the Blues' first rookie with a game-winner since Jake Neighbours (March 23, 2023, against the Red Wings). Snuggerud looks to build on his hot start when the Blues host the Blackhawks.

STL@VAN: Snuggerud buries it, getting things started in the 1st

The schedule

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS)

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS)

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT)

Calgary Flames at Utah Mammoth (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah 16, SN360)

