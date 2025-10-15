NHL On Tap: Kane, Red Wings aim to stay hot against Panthers

Buffalo boost

Zach Benson could make his season debut for the Buffalo Sabres (0-3-0) against the Ottawa Senators (1-2-0) in the second of a three-game homestand (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN1, RDS). Benson, a forward who sustained a facial injury during practice on Oct. 8, was working on a line with center Tage Thompson and right wing Alex Tuch in practice on Tuesday. Forward Jordan Greenway (middle body) and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) also practiced but are not expected to play. Buffalo has been outscored 10-2 in its opening three losses, and coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday he needs to see more effort from his team. Rasmus Dahlin, who has had multiple assists in 49 games, looks to become the second defenseman in Sabres history to reach 50, following Phil Housley (77).