Mailbag: Slow starts for Sabres, Islanders; chances Rangers re-sign Panarin

What are the Rangers feelings on Panarin and do you think they'll re-sign him? -- @Kapo640
Artemi Panarin is in the last year of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract ($11.64 million AAV) he signed on July 1, 2019. He can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2026. He has been the Rangers leading scorer in each of the first six seasons of his contract and the fifth leading scorer in the NHL since 2019-20 with 552 points (186 goals, 366 assists) in 434 games entering Tuesday.
On Sept. 17, Day 1 of training camp, Rangers general manager Chris Drury said the following when he was asked about Panarin:
"I've said many times on record what I think of him as a player. He's a huge piece of our team and our organization and he doesn't appear to me to be slowing down."
Drury would not comment on Panarin's contract situation as he always keeps those private between himself, the player and the agent, but it's clear the Rangers think highly of him. That doesn't mean his future beyond this season will be in New York.
Panarin is not like Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor or Jack Eichel, who have all recently re-signed with their current teams. They're all 28. Panarin is 33 and turning 34 on Oct. 30. But he's still a highly productive player, so he will want one more big payday in his NHL career. The Rangers need to figure out if they want to give that to him at 34 years old. This season will be a major factor in their decision.
If the Rangers struggle, it could signal the need for change, and lead to them potentially trading Panarin before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. If they're successful, it could lead to Panarin itching to stay in New York. But this season will also determine what Panarin might be able to get on the open market. With McDavid, Kaprizov, Connor and Eichel all now off the table, Panarin's stock as a pending UFA is rising. A strong season could help him walk into free agency as the No. 1 option for teams on July 1 looking for money the Rangers aren't ready to give him.
My hunch, and that's only what it is as nobody is offering inside information on this topic, is that Panarin will not re-sign during the season.