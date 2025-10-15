Sandin-Pellikka adapting quickly to NHL as Red Wings rookie

Axel Sandin-Pellikka needed five games to know how much he didn't know about playing professional hockey in North America.

But three games into his NHL career, the Detroit Red Wings defenseman has proven to be a quick learner.

The 20-year-old enters a game against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS) looking for his first point, but he's third on the Red Wings with an average ice time of 21:02.

What's helped Sandin-Pellikka make what appears to be a smooth adjustment to the NHL was the experience he got with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League to end last season.

Once his season with Skelleftea in the Swedish Hockey League ended, Sandin-Pellikka had one assist in two regular-season AHL games and played in all three of Grand Rapids' playoff games. It showed him how much more work he needed to do to reach his goal of playing in the NHL.

"Now I know a little bit of what's coming," Sandin-Pellikka said during the NHL Players' Association Rookie Showcase in September. "Got that shock at the end of last season, instead of now coming over and just, it hits you directly.

"It's a different game over here; it's way quicker on the smaller ice surface. You've got to have your head on a swivel in the defensive zone and just be at the right spots most of the time. So, I think it was a good experience for me coming over."

Offense is the strength of Sandin-Pellikka's game. He was named junior player of the year in the SHL last season after he led all under-21 players in the league in goals (12) and points (29) and tied for the lead in assists (17) in 46 games. He also tied for second in scoring among players at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games for Sweden and was named the tournament's best defenseman.

And while he didn't contribute offensively in Grand Rapids' three-game loss in its best-of-5 playoff series, Sandin-Pellikka said he felt more comfortable as it progressed.

"I played five games and I got into it more and more," he said. "I feel like the last two [playoff] games ... I felt more comfortable with that play as well."

Red Wings management was impressed by what they saw but had a simple offseason note for Sandin-Pellikka.