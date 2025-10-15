Snuggerud adapting quickly to life in NHL with Blues

Selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 23) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Snuggerud signed his three-year, entry-level contract March 28 after he finished his third season at the University of Minnesota. He made his NHL debut four days later against the Detroit Red Wings.

Snuggerud had four points (one goal, three assists) in seven regular-season games, including a goal and an assist in the first period of a 6-1 victory against Utah in the regular-season finale on April 15 that allowed St. Louis to clinch a playoff berth. He then had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games against the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference First Round.

Showing how much trust he gained in a short time, Snuggerud’s average ice time of 17:05 per game during the postseason outpaced his 15:28 during the regular season.

"Very impressed with the young man," Montgomery said at the time. "His hockey sense is off the charts, and I think with a really good summer putting on some lean muscle mass, he's just going to be better."

To get stronger, Snuggerud spent the offseason training with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe. It helped him add seven pounds of muscle to get up to 6-foot-1, 193 pounds.

"Both those guys, Knies (6-3, 232) and LaCombe (6-2, 208), are big dudes," Snuggerud said. "So, to kind of get on their eating schedule and stuff like that has helped me a ton."

He also learned that as important as it is to be stronger, equally valuable is knowing when and how to use that strength.

"It's a hard league; it's the best League in the world," Snuggerud said. "You learn so much in so few games. I feel like just the rim plays in the offensive zone and catching pucks off the wall and being quicker off the wall is something that was super important.

“I tried to work on that a lot this summer, and then also net driving, I think, is super huge in this league. Being able to kind of power guys through and get to the net is something you need as a trait."

That shined through on his two goals Monday.

On the first one, he cut under Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson and skated through the slot, collected a loose puck at the bottom of the left face-off circle and snapped a shot past goalie Kevin Lankinen at 8:48 of the first period to open the scoring despite momentum carrying him away from the net.

Then on the game-winner, Snuggerud got to the edge of the crease to knock in a rebound for a power-play goal that gave the Blues a 3-1 lead at 8:13 of the second period.

"He's a goal-scorer, and goal-scorers find different ways to score goals, and he's got a quick release on him," St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said Monday. "Not only that, but he's able to find open areas to shoot the puck and find rebounds, and he does a great job of getting to the net. And when he does, he has a hell of a release."