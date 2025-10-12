NHL On Tap: Rangers return home for Capitals after 2 straight road wins

There is one game on the NHL schedule Sunday. Here are five things to watch:

Capital gains

The Capitals (1-1-0) won 4-2 at the New York Islanders on Saturday and want to keep it rolling against the Rangers (2-1-0) at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS). New York is coming off two straight road wins, including 6-1 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Capitals swept the three-game regular-season series against the Rangers last season for the first time since 2018-19; they're 7-4-0 in their past 11 games against New York and 120-101-18-8 in the all-time series. Washington was 17-9-0 against the Metropolitan Division last season on its way to first-place finish. The Rangers were 12-13-1 and were fifth in the division, so a win would go a long way to build confidence under first-year coach Mike Sullivan.

The Ovi factor

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has no goals in two games this season, so he's overdue. He leads Washington with 46 goals and 72 points in 76 games against New York and scored four goals against the Rangers last season. "The Great 8” needs three goals to become the first to score 900 in the NHL, and 18 points to pass Joe Sakic for 10th (1,641 points) in League history.

Mika on the spot

Mika Zibanejad had a short-handed goal and four shots on goal in 20:12 of ice time as New York's first-line center between left wing Artemi Panarin and right wing Alexis Lafreniere on Saturday. He moved from wing to replace Vincent Trocheck with the latter week to week because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 4-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Zibanejad has 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 47 games against the Capitals and will need to produce again with the Rangers looking for their first home win of the season.

Quick reflexes

Goalie Jonathan Quick is expected to make his first start of the season for the Rangers after Igor Shesterkin made 18 saves Saturday. Quick is 9-9-0 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 18 games against the Capitals. He allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 7-4 loss at Washington on Jan. 4.

Strength in Strome

Dylan Strome, who has no points in two games this season, led the Capitals with five points (one goal, five assists) in the three games against the Rangers in 2024-25. He has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 15 games against New York, including at least one point in each of his past five dating back to 2023-24. Strome had a goal and two assists when he previously faced Quick on Jan. 4.

The schedule

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS)