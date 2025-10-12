Sullivan gets win with Rangers in return against Penguins

Fox scores twice, has 3 points for New York; Kindel gets first NHL goal for Pittsburgh

Rangers at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Fox had two goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers won 6-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in coach Mike Sullivan’s return to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Sullivan, hired by the Rangers on May 2, was coach of the Penguins the previous 10 seasons before both sides agreed to part ways on April 28.

Sam Carrick, Adam Edstrom and Noah Laba each had two assists for New York (2-1-0), which has won two straight since losing its season opener 3-0 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Igor Shesterkin made 18 saves.

Ben Kindel scored his first NHL goal, and Arturs Silovs made 24 saves for the Penguins (2-1-0), who had won their first two games.

Mika Zibanejad put the Rangers ahead with a short-handed goal at 7:40 of the first period, scoring his first of the season with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle set up by Carrick on a 2-on-1.

Kindel, the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, tied it 1-1 at 3:04 of the second period, on a wrist shot glove side before New York scored five straight.

Fox gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 6:06 with a wrist shot above the left circle past a screen from Carrick.

Will Cuylle made it 3-1 on a power play at 9:25, a shot from Conor Sheary going in off his skate.

Fox extended the lead to 4-1 on another power play at 16:38, shooting from the point off the handle of Silovs’ stick and in off the left post for his third goal in the past two games.

Matt Rempe pushed it to 5-1 at 5:40 of the third period when a shot from Edstrom went in off him in the crease.

Taylor Raddysh scored off a backhand pass from Laba, making it 6-1 at 14:12.

Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy left at 3:38 of the second period after falling headfirst into the boards.

