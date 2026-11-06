Zacha scores twice, Bruins defeat Penguins for third win in row

Geekie has goal, assist for Boston; Pittsburgh drops fourth straight

BOS@PIT: Zacha rips home his second on Peterka's set-up

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Pavel Zacha scored twice, helping the Boston Bruins win 6-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka each had two assists for the Bruins (12-4-1), who have won three straight and five of seven. Michael DiPietro made 16 saves. 

Justin Brazeau and Nick Robertson scored, and Kaedan Korczak had two assists for the Penguins (5-9-2), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Arturs Silovs made 18 saves. 

Brazeau put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on its first shot on goal at 9:04 of the first period, dropping to one knee in the right face-off circle for a snap shot set up by Hendrix Lapierre below the goal line. 

Boston then scored three goals in 6:50. 

Zacha tied it 1-1 at 12:07 on a wrist shot over Silovs off a pass from Pastrnak through the crease. 

Mark Kastelic gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 15:04 with a deflection in the slot on a point shot from Frederic Brunet. 

Elias Lindholm made it 3-1 at 18:57. After intercepting a pass from Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson in Pittsburgh's zone, he froze Silovs with a shot fake and slid a shot under his glove. 

Robertson cut it to 3-2 at 7:57 of the second period, redirecting a shot from Korczak for his team-leading seventh goal. 

Zacha scored again, extending the lead to 4-2 at 14:24 with a wrist shot off a pass from Peterka on a 2-on-1. 

Geekie pushed it to 5-2 on a breakaway at 16:57, taking a pass from Hampus Lindholm during a Pittsburgh line change to go in alone for a wrist shot.  Geekie has scored in three straight games.

Fraser Minten scored with a snap shot on a 2-on-1 at 8:39 of the third period for the 6-2 final. 

Bruins forward James Hagens left early in the third period after taking a crosscheck to the back from Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard.

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