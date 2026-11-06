Jets start fast, score six to cruise past Canucks

Alex Iafallo and Neal Pionk also scored, and Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo each had two assists for the Jets (6-8-3), who have won two straight after dropping their previous nine (2-7-2). Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

Winnipeg was coming off the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history on Tuesday, rallying from down 4-0 in the final 2:39 of the third period en route to a 5-4 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Brock Boeser and Liam Ohgren scored for the Canucks (3-14-1), who lost their four straight (0-4-0). Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves.

The Jets scored the game’s first two goals just 14 seconds apart early in the first period.

Iafallo gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead on the power play at 3:49, tipping Haydn Fleury’s points shot before Cole Koepke extended it to 2-0 at 4:03 on a wrist shot from outside the right face-off dot.

Ohgren cut it to 2-1 at 6:51 when he entered the zone and scored with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Mercer made it 3-1 at 14:04. Cole Perfetti’s pass from behind the net set Mercer up for a one-timer, his first goal as a member of the Jets after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils as part of the Connor Hellebuyck trade on Oct. 23.

Pionk pushed it to 4-1 at 6:52 of the second period, quickly burying the rebound of Connor’s backhand.

Scheifele then made it 5-1 at 11:36, scoring with a one-handed flick of the puck over Merilainen’s pad on the rebound from another Connor backhand.

Mario Ferraro extended it to 6-1 at 11:32 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right dot.

Boeser scored on the backhand at 15:09 for the 6-2 final.