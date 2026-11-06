Jets start fast, score six to cruise past Canucks

Scheifele, Mercer each has goal, assist; Vancouver drops fourth straight

VAN@WPG: Mercer finds the back of the net to make it 3-1

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Alex Iafallo and Neal Pionk also scored, and Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo each had two assists for the Jets (6-8-3), who have won two straight after dropping their previous nine (2-7-2). Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

Winnipeg was coming off the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history on Tuesday, rallying from down 4-0 in the final 2:39 of the third period en route to a 5-4 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Brock Boeser and Liam Ohgren scored for the Canucks (3-14-1), who lost their four straight (0-4-0). Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves.

The Jets scored the game’s first two goals just 14 seconds apart early in the first period.

Iafallo gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead on the power play at 3:49, tipping Haydn Fleury’s points shot before Cole Koepke extended it to 2-0 at 4:03 on a wrist shot from outside the right face-off dot.

Ohgren cut it to 2-1 at 6:51 when he entered the zone and scored with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Mercer made it 3-1 at 14:04. Cole Perfetti’s pass from behind the net set Mercer up for a one-timer, his first goal as a member of the Jets after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils as part of the Connor Hellebuyck trade on Oct. 23.

Pionk pushed it to 4-1 at 6:52 of the second period, quickly burying the rebound of Connor’s backhand.

Scheifele then made it 5-1 at 11:36, scoring with a one-handed flick of the puck over Merilainen’s pad on the rebound from another Connor backhand.

Mario Ferraro extended it to 6-1 at 11:32 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right dot.

Boeser scored on the backhand at 15:09 for the 6-2 final.

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