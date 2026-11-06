Connelly lifts Golden Knights past Red Wings with late goal

The 20-year-old rookie took a pass from Jack Eichel at the blue line, toe-dragged Michael Rasmussen in the left circle, and beat Daniil Tarasov glove side with a wrist shot.

Braeden Bowman also scored for Vegas (11-5-2), which has won two straight. Carter Hart made 25 saves.

Anton Johansson scored for the Red Wings (7-7-3), who have lost two straight and three of their past four. Tarasov made 32 saves.

Johansson broke the deadlock at 2:02 of the third period. Carter Mazur’s turnaround wrist shot from the left point missed the net, but it caromed off the end boards into the right circle, where Johannson scored with a shot that went in off Hart’s glove.

Bowman, who was beat to the puck by Johansson, quickly redeemed himself by tying the game 1-1 at 4:20. He took a pass from Tomas Hertl and beat a screened Tarasov glove side from the right face-off dot.

The Red Wings nearly took the lead on a power play more than midway through the period, but Jeremy Lauzon cleared the puck out of the crease before Viktor Arvidsson could tap it over the line.