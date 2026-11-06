DETROIT -- Trevor Connelly scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:42 remaining in the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Connelly lifts Golden Knights past Red Wings with late goal
Rookie breaks tie with 1:42 remaining, Hart makes 25 saves for Vegas
The 20-year-old rookie took a pass from Jack Eichel at the blue line, toe-dragged Michael Rasmussen in the left circle, and beat Daniil Tarasov glove side with a wrist shot.
Braeden Bowman also scored for Vegas (11-5-2), which has won two straight. Carter Hart made 25 saves.
Anton Johansson scored for the Red Wings (7-7-3), who have lost two straight and three of their past four. Tarasov made 32 saves.
Johansson broke the deadlock at 2:02 of the third period. Carter Mazur’s turnaround wrist shot from the left point missed the net, but it caromed off the end boards into the right circle, where Johannson scored with a shot that went in off Hart’s glove.
Bowman, who was beat to the puck by Johansson, quickly redeemed himself by tying the game 1-1 at 4:20. He took a pass from Tomas Hertl and beat a screened Tarasov glove side from the right face-off dot.
The Red Wings nearly took the lead on a power play more than midway through the period, but Jeremy Lauzon cleared the puck out of the crease before Viktor Arvidsson could tap it over the line.