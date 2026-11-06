Oilers fans give Nugent-Hopkins standing ovation for setting team record

Veteran forward became franchise leader in games played on Tuesday

EDM@ANA: Nugent-Hopkins receives a tribute at home after becoming the Oilers' all-time games leader

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Edmonton Oilers fans were excited to celebrate their longest-tenured player on Thursday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins received a standing ovation from fans at Rogers Place after becoming the franchise all-time leader in games played.

On Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, Nugent-Hopkins played his 1,038th game with the Oilers passing Hockey Hall of Famer Kevin Lowe on the games played list.

During a stoppage in play, a special tribute video aired on the arena video board featuring a special message from Lowe and highlights throughout the veteran forward’s 16 seasons with the team.

To end the video, the retired defenseman challenged Nugent-Hopkins to break another one of his records.

“And Nug, if you want to overtake my Oilers record for playoff games played, well that would be amazing because Oiler fans will have witnessed some long playoff runs in the coming years,” Lowe said.

The Oilers forward will have some catching up to do as Lowe played 172 playoff games with the Oilers and Nugent-Hopkins currently has played 102 playoff games.

After the video, Oilers fans got to their feet to applaud the new record holder. Nugent-Hopkins stood up and waved to the crowd before skating on the ice to salute them with his stick.

Before the game, the Oilers posted a video of fans congratulating Nugent-Hopkins on his accomplishment.

Edmonton drafted the veteran forward with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. He has 295 goals and 519 assists in his 1,039 games with the team.

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