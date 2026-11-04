Active players on Hall trajectory with fewer than 500 games, according to Dan Rosen

There are players in the NHL right now who should be considered locks to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane, Evgeni Malkin, Drew Doughty, Steven Stamkos, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Leon Draisaitl, Brad Marchand, Aleksander Barkov, Victor Hedman, Brent Burns, Auston Matthews, Roman Josi, Quinn Hughes -- the list goes on.

The thing they all have in common, in addition to the fact that they are on their way to the Hall of Fame, is the fact that they're all past the 500-games-played mark.

By no means is that a meaningful indication for a Hall call in their future, but it's the one I'm using this week to determine the players who are locks to the ones who are trending in that direction.

In honor of the Hockey Hall of Fame getting ready to induct Pekka Rinne, Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price, Keith Tkachuk, Cindy Curley and Brian Burke as the Class of 2026 on Monday, here is my list of the top nine players in the League today with fewer than 500 games played who look like they're on their way to Hall of Fame careers, using what they've already done in the NHL and on the international stage and the potential for so much more as the heavily weighted factors in the decision-making process.