Rangers score twice late in third period, rally past Flyers

Adam Fox had two assists, and Gabe Perreault and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for New York (9-7-1), which earned its first come-from-behind victory of the season. Dylan Garand made 23 saves in playing for the 12th consecutive game (10 starts, two in relief).

Simon Benoit and Noel Acciari scored for Philadelphia (4-10-4), which lost for the fifth time in six games (1-4-1). Joseph Woll made 25 saves.

Dorofeyev tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 13:52 of the third period, scoring on a snap shot from the right face-off circle.

Kartye put the Rangers ahead 3-2 at 15:21. Adam Fox's long pass in transition sent Kartye in alone and he scored over Woll's glove.

Perreault gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 4:39 of the first period. Marcus Pettersson's shot from the left point deflected off J.T. Miller in the high slot and then Perreault at the front of the net.

The Flyers took a 2-1 lead with goals 1:59 apart midway through the second period.

Benoit tied it 1-1 at 10:10 with a shot through traffic from the left point. It was the defenseman's first goal since March 10, 2025.

Acciari made it 2-1 at 12:09. Jamie Drysdale's shot from the left side was blocked in the slot by Rangers forward Eeli Tolvanen, but the loose puck bounced to Denver Barkey on the left side. He spun and centered the puck to Acciari, who redirected it past Garand.