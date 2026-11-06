Rangers score twice late in third period, rally past Flyers

Kartye breaks tie, Fox gets two assists for New York

Flyers at Rangers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

NEW YORK -- Tye Kartye scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the New York Rangers rallied for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Adam Fox had two assists, and Gabe Perreault and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for New York (9-7-1), which earned its first come-from-behind victory of the season. Dylan Garand made 23 saves in playing for the 12th consecutive game (10 starts, two in relief).

Simon Benoit and Noel Acciari scored for Philadelphia (4-10-4), which lost for the fifth time in six games (1-4-1). Joseph Woll made 25 saves.

Dorofeyev tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 13:52 of the third period, scoring on a snap shot from the right face-off circle.

Kartye put the Rangers ahead 3-2 at 15:21. Adam Fox's long pass in transition sent Kartye in alone and he scored over Woll's glove.

Perreault gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 4:39 of the first period. Marcus Pettersson's shot from the left point deflected off J.T. Miller in the high slot and then Perreault at the front of the net.

The Flyers took a 2-1 lead with goals 1:59 apart midway through the second period.

Benoit tied it 1-1 at 10:10 with a shot through traffic from the left point. It was the defenseman's first goal since March 10, 2025.

Acciari made it 2-1 at 12:09. Jamie Drysdale's shot from the left side was blocked in the slot by Rangers forward Eeli Tolvanen, but the loose puck bounced to Denver Barkey on the left side. He spun and centered the puck to Acciari, who redirected it past Garand.

Latest News

Jets start fast, score six to cruise past Canucks

Zacha scores twice, Bruins defeat Penguins for third win in row

Oilers fans give Nugent-Hopkins standing ovation for setting team record

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Devils honor 100-year-old World War II veteran on Military Appreciation Night

NHL Status Report: Suzuki returns for Canadiens against Mammoth

Ovechkin opens 'office' to children impacted by cancer at Capitals facility

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Unites Pride Cup coming to New York for All-Star Weekend

Marchand won’t return to Panthers till next month, getting ‘stronger every day’

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes visit Islanders one week from Global Series

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

NHL, Ticketmaster bringing haptic tablets to major events for blind, low-vision fans

NHL, Kaufland announce multiyear international partnership

Kempe has hat trick, assist in return, Kings ease past Sharks

Sharks hold players-only meeting after Kings loss