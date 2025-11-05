NHL On Tap: Ovechkin has another chance at 900th goal with Capitals

Nylander seeks point in 8th straight game with Maple Leafs; Flames forward Kadri to play No. 1,000 in League

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Ovi goes for 900

Unlike last season, when everything seemed to go right for the Washington Capitals, that hasn't been the case in 2025-26. The latest blow came Monday when coach Spencer Carbery announced that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is out for an extended period of time. The good news is the Capitals still boast Alex Ovechkin and any game he plays is a chance to watch history. He'll get his next opportunity to score his 900th NHL goal when Washington (6-5-1) hosts the St. Louis Blues (4-7-2) at Capital One Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT). The Capitals captain has two goals in 12 games this season after scoring 44 last season while passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for most in NHL history.

Nylander rolling

William Nylander has points in seven straight games (four goals, 10 assists) and nine of 10 this season, including two goals and one assist in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday after missing two games with a lower-body injury. His 1.80 points per game is first in the NHL among skaters who've played at least 10 games, and he can add to his totals when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the ascendant Utah Mammoth at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Utah16). The Maple Leafs (7-5-1) have won four of five. The Mammoth (9-4-0) defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in overtime Tuesday to end a two-game slide after winning seven in a row.

1,000th game loading

It's been a sequence of 1,000 games in the NHL with Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars and Adam Henrique of the Edmonton Oilers each reaching the milestone this season. Nazem Kadri will add his name to the list when the Calgary Flames host the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5-0) at Scotiabank Saddledome (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNOH). Kadri has 720 points (310 goals, 410 assists) for the Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Flames and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 14 games with Calgary (3-9-2) this season.

Connor heads home

Connor Bedard, a native of North Vancouver, gets another chance to play in his hometown when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, CHSN). The game marks Bedard's third visit to Rogers Arena with the Blackhawks (5-5-3) after getting held without a point there last season. He's off to an excellent start this season with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 13 games, including points in five straight (four goals, five assists) heading into the game against the Canucks (7-7-0)

Home sweet home

Climate Pledge Arena has been a welcoming place for the Seattle Kraken. They're 4-0-2 in their home arena and host the San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA) in the thick of the Pacific Division race early in the season. The Kraken (6-2-4) play the finale of a five-game homestand against the Sharks (4-6-3) one victory from tying the team record for most against one opponent (Anaheim Ducks, 10).

The schedule

Utah Mammoth at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Utah16

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT

Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNOH

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, CHSN

San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA

