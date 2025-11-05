NHL On Tap: Ovechkin has another chance at 900th goal with Capitals

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Ovi goes for 900

Unlike last season, when everything seemed to go right for the Washington Capitals, that hasn't been the case in 2025-26. The latest blow came Monday when coach Spencer Carbery announced that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is out for an extended period of time. The good news is the Capitals still boast Alex Ovechkin and any game he plays is a chance to watch history. He'll get his next opportunity to score his 900th NHL goal when Washington (6-5-1) hosts the St. Louis Blues (4-7-2) at Capital One Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT). The Capitals captain has two goals in 12 games this season after scoring 44 last season while passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for most in NHL history.

Nylander rolling

William Nylander has points in seven straight games (four goals, 10 assists) and nine of 10 this season, including two goals and one assist in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday after missing two games with a lower-body injury. His 1.80 points per game is first in the NHL among skaters who've played at least 10 games, and he can add to his totals when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the ascendant Utah Mammoth at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Utah16). The Maple Leafs (7-5-1) have won four of five. The Mammoth (9-4-0) defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in overtime Tuesday to end a two-game slide after winning seven in a row.