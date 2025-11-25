On Tap: Robertson, Draisaitl look to stay hot when Stars, Oilers meet

Forwards bring personal streaks into lone game on Tuesday schedule

Robertson Draisailt for On Tap 112525

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There is one game on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, which is televised nationally in Canada. Here are three things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Robertson, Draisaitl on hot streaks

Two of the top point-scorers in the NHL go head to head when Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars (13-5-4) face Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers (10-9-5) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Victory+). Roberston and Draisaitl are tied for 10th in the NHL with 28 points each. Robertson (13 goals, 15 assists) has 10 goals during a six-game goal streak. He’s the fifth player in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history to have multiple goal streaks of at least six games, joining Mike Modano (four), Jamie Benn (two), Danny Grant (two) and Bill Goldsworthy (two). Draisaitl has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during a six-game point streak and has 14 goals and 14 assists this season.

Home sweet home

After surviving a 3-3-1 road trip, the Oilers return to a place that has been friendlier for them this season. Edmonton is 5-1-2 at Rogers Place and is averaging 3.75 goals per game, which is fourth-best in the NHL and a whole goal more than their road average (2.75 goals per game, tied for 24th). The Oilers will play six of their next seven games at home, which might give them a chance to move up in the Pacific Division standings where they are currently in sixth place.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

McDavid/Draisaitl one-two punch

Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to pace the Oilers, with each in the top 10 in scoring in the NHL this season. McDavid is third with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 24 games and Draisaitl is tied for 10th. Draisaitl, with 14 goals, is tied for third in the NHL behind only Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Morgan Geekie (Boston Bruins), who each have 17. The last time McDavid and Draisaitl each did not finish in the top 10 in points was in 2017-18, when McDavid led the NHL with 108 and Draisaitl finished tied for 34th with 70.

The schedule

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Victory+

Related Content

Modano says he’s embracing Kane’s pursuit of his U.S. scoring record in Q&A with NHL.com

L. Hughes carrying big workload on defense for Devils

Clean breakouts, defensive-zone exits often leads to success

Rangers understand task ahead of daunting schedule

Latest News

Modano says he’s embracing Kane’s pursuit of his U.S. scoring record in Q&A with NHL.com

L. Hughes carrying big workload on defense for Devils

Clean breakouts, defensive-zone exits often leads to success

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Cooley scores career-high 4 goals, 5 points, Mammoth defeat Golden Knights

Clarke breaks tie in 3rd, Kings edge Senators to end 3-game slide

Rangers understand task ahead of daunting schedule

Panthers score 8, cruise to win against Predators

Tkachuk could return from thumb injury this week for Senators

Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche unanimous choice to win Norris as best defenseman

Chychrun scores twice, Capitals ease past Blue Jackets

Devils hold off Red Wings, push season-opening home point streak to 9

Hagel gets 3 points, Lightning shut out Flyers

Shesterkin makes 19 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Trotz lays bulk of Predators woes on players: report

Panthers dads rock stylish cowboy outfits on annual trip

NHL Status Report: Matthews could return for Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest