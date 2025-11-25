On Tap: Robertson, Draisaitl look to stay hot when Stars, Oilers meet

There is one game on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, which is televised nationally in Canada. Here are three things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Robertson, Draisaitl on hot streaks

Two of the top point-scorers in the NHL go head to head when Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars (13-5-4) face Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers (10-9-5) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Victory+). Roberston and Draisaitl are tied for 10th in the NHL with 28 points each. Robertson (13 goals, 15 assists) has 10 goals during a six-game goal streak. He’s the fifth player in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history to have multiple goal streaks of at least six games, joining Mike Modano (four), Jamie Benn (two), Danny Grant (two) and Bill Goldsworthy (two). Draisaitl has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during a six-game point streak and has 14 goals and 14 assists this season.