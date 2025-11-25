L. Hughes carrying big workload on defense for Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- At no time has Luke Hughes felt as good as he does right now with the New Jersey Devils.

It comes at a critical time, too, since New Jersey is without several key defensemen, including Brett Pesce and Johnathan Kovacevic.

"Honestly, I think I'm playing the best hockey of my career right now," Hughes said. "I just got to clean a couple things up every game, mistake-wise. I've been a little snakebitten on the goal-scoring front, but I'm getting the shots through and getting the chances and that's all you can ask for.

"I just got to put them in the back of the net. But I'm really happy with my game and with whatever the team needs me to do, whether it's penalty kill, power play, or 5-on-5."

The 22-year-old has been needed in all areas, averaging a team-high 22:59 of ice time, including 2:03 on the power play (second among New Jersey defensemen) and 1:27 on the penalty kill (fifth). He leads all Devils skaters in total shifts with 570, 22 more than forward Nico Hischier and 33 more than the next-closest defensemen, Jonas Siegenthaler.

"When you're playing a lot of minutes, you're kind of acclimated to it so it hasn't been a big deal for me," Hughes said. "I haven't been tired at all. I don't know ... young legs man. I feel good. You got to take care of your body away from the rink and do the right things and I'm trying to do that."

The Devils (14-7-1) host the St. Louis Blues at Prudential Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2) and Hughes will again be counted on in a big way. Kovacevic hasn't played a game this season after undergoing knee surgery in June, and Pesce (hand) has missed the past 13 games.

Since Nov. 7, Hughes has averaged 24:58 in ice time, which ranks eighth in the League among all defensemen over that span.

In that span (seven games), he has six points (one goal, five assists), nearly half his points (13, one goal, 12 assists) this season. He had an NHL career-high seven shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 12 and scored his first goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout win at the Washington Capitals three days later.

"Everyone's got to remain in the team structure but obviously, in the structure, (coach Sheldon Keefe) wants us to be active," Hughes said. "I think when you have the opportunity, and when it's the right time to jump and make a play, everyone has that green light and he wants guys to make plays."

Hughes logged a season-high 29:39 in ice time on 31 shifts in a 2-1 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 8.

He's grateful to have veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon to lean on and to see defenseman Simon Nemec breaking out offensively. Dillon, 35, leads New Jersey with 55 hits and ranks second with 35 blocked shots. Nemec, 21, has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and averages 19:12 of ice time in 21 games.

"Dillon is a really great leader, is physical, and really smart with the puck," Hughes said. "He's great with the young guys, and with me, even though I'm not that young anymore.