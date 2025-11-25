Clean breakouts, defensive-zone exits often leads to success

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Bylsma, former coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken, and assistant with the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, discusses the importance of clean breakouts and defensive-zone exits.
Being a good defending team is not all about playing well in defensive-zone coverage. The teams that are often good at defending in their zone usually are the teams that do it the least.
For the best defensive teams, a good portion of their success is due to their breakouts and defensive-zone exits allow them not to play defense. They break out and exit the defensive zone on first touch, so the puck is out of the zone, and they don't have to spend as much time defending.
Playing defensive-zone coverage for too long is a recipe for losing and it can be demoralizing. The opposite of not playing defense is getting into the offensive zone.
The Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators are examples of teams whose success correlates to their efficiency breaking the puck out and exiting the defensive zone. Each are in the top half of the NHL analytically in breakout percentage and defensive-zone exits and is at or near the top of its division in the standings. In fact, the Avalanche (16-1-5) lead the NHL with 37 points.
Some of that success is structural, team structure, and some is having good individuals that can break the puck out. The Avalanche have big-name players such as Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, and the Lightning have Victor Hedman -- the defenseman is on long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury -- and Nikita Kucherov. The Kraken and Senators don't have the Makars and Kucherovs. They're just using this aspect to be good teams.
When a team comes out of the defensive zone breaking the puck out on first touch, it's difficult to defend against. Back many years ago, when the Lightning or the Los Angeles Kings were playing the 1-3-1 in the neutral zone, if you let them get set up in a 1-3-1, it was really hard to get rush chances against them.
The way to get rush chances against them was to come out of D-zone quickly, so they're not set up in their neutral-zone defense. The Avalanche are a dangerous team because of the personnel they have, but they are dangerous coming out of the defensive zone with speed and getting on rush.