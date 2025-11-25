Modano says he’s embracing Kane’s pursuit of his U.S. scoring record in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com’s Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with …” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Mike Modano, the Hockey Hall of Fame center.

Mike Modano knows it’s inevitable.

Patrick Kane is 20 points from breaking his NHL record for points by a player born in the United States, with 1,355 points (495 goals, 860 assists) in 1,316 games for the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

The 37-year-old forward is on pace to do it in early January. He has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 14 games for Detroit this season, averaging 0.86 points per game.

“The end is coming here soon,” Modano said with a laugh. “I knew years ago that he might be one -- that if he stayed healthy, that he would be the guy that kind of goes after it. Obviously, he’s had phenomenal career and is one of the best ever.

“It’s getting down to the nitty gritty, so it’s only a matter of time before I get a call from [Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman] wanting to know if I want to be at a game.”

Does Modano expect to be there when Kane does it?

“If they ask me to be there, yeah,” Modano said. “I’d love to be there and definitely would make the effort to be there for that one. That would be a great milestone, and to see it done would be pretty cool.”

Modano has held the record since Nov. 7, 2007, when he scored two goals for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks.