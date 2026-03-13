Chychrun score late, Capitals end Sabres’ 8-game winning streak

Breaks tie at 18:27 of 3rd period for Washington, Leonard extends goal streak to 3 games

Capitals at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Jakob Chychrun scored the go-ahead goal at 18:27 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied to end the Buffalo Sabres’ eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Chychrun beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a snap shot from the right circle off a backhand pass from Aliaksei Protas, who was behind the net.

Ryan Leonard scored, and Charlie Lindgren had 29 saves for the Capitals (33-27-7), who had lost four of their past five games (1-4-0).

Sam Carrick scored, and Luukkonen made 19 saves for the Sabres (40-20-6).

Carrick gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 6:02 of the first period. Beck Malenstyn looped around the back of the net to the left circle and sent a no-look backhand pass to Carrick on the back door for the tap-in by Lindgren’s left skate.

Leonard scored for a third straight game to tie it 1-1 at 2:14 of the second period. He intercepted a pass intended for Logan Stanley at the left point and skated to the right circle for a snap shot that beat Luukkonen inside the far post.

Latest News

Wild celebrate Team USA women’s gold medal with special puck drop

Maple Leafs shine on special teams, surge past Ducks to end 8-game skid

Eklund, Sharks hand Bruins 1st home loss since December

Beecher gets 1st multigoal game, Flames hold off Devils

Kucherov has 2 assists, reaches 1,100 points in Lightning win against Red Wings

Reinhart scores in OT, Panthers defeat Blue Jackets for 3rd straight victory

Snuggerud scores twice for Blues in win against Hurricanes

Matthews leaves Maple Leafs win with lower-body injury

NHL Status Report: Stone game-time decision for Golden Knights

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Panarin 'going to be nervous' for New York return with Kings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Larkin out at least 2 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Capitals at Sabres projected lineups

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL EDGE stats: Carlson trade boosts Ducks’ Pacific Division title chances

NHL modifies penalty to Senators for cancelled trade