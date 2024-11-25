NHL On Tap: Surging Flames in Ottawa to play Stutzle, Senators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 11 games on the schedule for Monday, including two nationally televised in Canada:
Games of the day
Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime)
It's the streaking Flames against the Tim Stutzle Show when Calgary and Ottawa square off at Canadian Tire Centre. The Flames (12-6-3) have won four in a row and have points in seven of their past eight (5-1-2). Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf has been outstanding, going 8-2-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout in 11 starts. Meanwhile, Stutzle has a point in each of his past eight home games (13 points; five goals, eight assists), the longest home point streak by a Senators player since Matthew Tkachuk had a 12-game run in 2022-23. Ottawa (8-11-1) has otherwise struggled, losing four in a row.
St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; RDSNMW, MSG)
A new era begins in St. Louis with Jim Montgomery, who will coach his first game with the Blues (9-12-1) after replacing Drew Bannister on Sunday. The 55-year-old was fired five days earlier by the Boston Bruins. Brett Berard could make his NHL debut after the Rangers (12-6-1) recalled the 22-year-old forward from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday. New York's fifth-round pick (No. 134) in the 2020 NHL Draft has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 16 AHL games this season after leading the Wolf Pack with 25 goals in 71 games in 2023-24, his first full professional season. New York forward Chris Kreider is day to day with an upper-body injury. Forward Matt Rempe was recalled from Hartford.
Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT2, TVAS)
Mikko Rantanen will look to continue his latest hot streak for the Avalanche (12-9-0), who have won three in a row. The forward has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past three games, including a four-point game (one goal, three assists) in Colorado's 7-4 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. For the Lightning (10-7-2), Anthony Cirelli has scored six goals on a five-game goal streak. Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 19 games.