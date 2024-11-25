NHL On Tap: Surging Flames in Ottawa to play Stutzle, Senators

Montgomery to debut as Blues coach at Rangers; Rantanen, Avalanche visit Lightning

Stutzle_Senators

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 11 games on the schedule for Monday, including two nationally televised in Canada:

Games of the day

Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime)

It's the streaking Flames against the Tim Stutzle Show when Calgary and Ottawa square off at Canadian Tire Centre. The Flames (12-6-3) have won four in a row and have points in seven of their past eight (5-1-2). Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf has been outstanding, going 8-2-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout in 11 starts. Meanwhile, Stutzle has a point in each of his past eight home games (13 points; five goals, eight assists), the longest home point streak by a Senators player since Matthew Tkachuk had a 12-game run in 2022-23. Ottawa (8-11-1) has otherwise struggled, losing four in a row.

St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; RDSNMW, MSG)

A new era begins in St. Louis with Jim Montgomery, who will coach his first game with the Blues (9-12-1) after replacing Drew Bannister on Sunday. The 55-year-old was fired five days earlier by the Boston Bruins. Brett Berard could make his NHL debut after the Rangers (12-6-1) recalled the 22-year-old forward from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday. New York's fifth-round pick (No. 134) in the 2020 NHL Draft has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 16 AHL games this season after leading the Wolf Pack with 25 goals in 71 games in 2023-24, his first full professional season. New York forward Chris Kreider is day to day with an upper-body injury. Forward Matt Rempe was recalled from Hartford.

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, ALT2, TVAS)

Mikko Rantanen will look to continue his latest hot streak for the Avalanche (12-9-0), who have won three in a row. The forward has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past three games, including a four-point game (one goal, three assists) in Colorado's 7-4 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. For the Lightning (10-7-2), Anthony Cirelli has scored six goals on a five-game goal streak. Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 19 games.

Other Monday games

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT)

The Capitals (13-6-1) have lost two in a row for the first time this season and continue while captain Alex Ovechkin recovers from a fractured fibula. Center Dylan Strome leads Washington with 28 points (six goals, 22 assists). Florida forward Sam Reinhart is on an NHL career-high 13-game point streak (19 points; 15 goals, four assists). The Panthers (12-8-1) are looking to get back on track, having lost three in a row and five of six.

Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN)

The Predators (7-11-3) have won two of three after losing three in a row (0-1-2) and six of seven (1-4-2). Two major offseason acquisitions, Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei, have enjoyed success against the Devils with the forward's 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 44 games and the defenseman's 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 27 games, his second-most against one team behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (20). The Devils (14-7-2) have won two in a row and four of five. Jesper Bratt leads New Jersey with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 23 games, has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past five and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games against Nashville.

Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP)

Jack Eichel (32 points; seven goals, 25 assists in 21 games is the fastest player in Golden Knights (13-6-2) history to reach 30 points in a season, besting Mark Stone's record of 24 games in 2020-21. His 15 three-point games are tied with William Karlsson for third in team history. The Flyers (9-10-2) have won four of their past six. Matvei Michkov, a 19-year-old forward, has scored two overtime goals this season, becoming the eighth teenager in NHL history with more than one. He leads NHL rookies in goals (seven), points (16), power-play goals (four) and power play points (nine).

Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+)

The Stars (13-6-0) have won five of six. Matt Duchene leads Dallas with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists), eight (four goals, four assists) coming in his past six games. Martin Necas' 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) are the most through 20 games in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history. This is the start of a three-game homestand for Carolina (14-5-1), which is 7-1-0 at Lenovo Center this season.

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2)

The Red Wings (8-10-2) have lost four of five (1-3-1) and are led by Lucas Raymond's 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 20 games. The Islanders (8-8-5) defeated the Blues 3-1 on Saturday to end a three-game slide (0-2-1).

Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN3)

It's the third of a season-long, six-game road trip for the Jets (17-4-0), who are 8-3-0 on the road. Kirill Kaprizov, who did not play for the Wild (13-3-4) in their 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames on Saturday, is day to day with a lower-body injury. His 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) are second in the NHL to Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (35 points; seven goals, 28 assists).

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13)

The Kraken (10-10-1) will try to turn around their fortunes on the road, where they've lost five in a row. They've been good defensively, allowing nine goals in their past six games (4-2-0). The Ducks (8-8-3) had won three in a row prior to their 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Defenseman Olen Zellweger has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games.

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA)

Captain Anze Kopitar has eight assists in his past six games for the Kings (11-7-3) and a team-high 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 21 games. Mikael Granlund leads the Sharks (6-12-5) with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) and three power-play goals in 23 games. San Jose has rallied from down three goals three times this season against the Utah Hockey Club, Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, going 1-0-2.

