Stutzle ‘very committed’ in 5th NHL season for Senators

OTTAWA -- Tim Stutzle is raising his game in his fifth NHL season to a level previously unseen.

The German-born star forward has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 20 games and is currently on a 98-point pace, which would surpass his career high of 90 in 2022-23.

“I’ve been working with some guys, doing a lot of video and stuff on how to get better offensively,” Stutzle said. “I always thought that was the best part of my game, to create offense, and I think so far this year, when I get my legs going it creates a lot of offense.

“I think what’s helped me a lot, too, is playing smarter with the puck. Like, I’m not trying to 1-on-3 if I don’t have to and maybe just chip it or have my teammates come and support me. I think a big part of that, too, is trusting your teammates. I think we’ve got to do a better job of that as well. If you trust them, then it makes it a lot easier for everyone out there.”

Travis Green, who was hired as Senators coach May 8, replacing Jacques Martin, has been instrumental in developing Stutzle’s two-way game. The 22-year-old has been called on to evolve, and he’s perfectly happy to be pushed.

“What’s helped me a lot is that he demands a lot of myself, and I do the same for me too,” Stutzle said. “I think that helped me a lot. He wants me to get better every day. And the biggest thing is being able to play against the top players in the League.

“I think he believes in me. I think he believes in the way I play. Obviously, there’s still a lot of areas I can get better in, and he’s trying to help me do that.”