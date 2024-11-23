NHL On Tap: Senators seek to end 4-game skid against Canucks

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 15 games on the schedule for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and four in Canada:

Games of the day

Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNP, TVAS2)

Two of the best from the 2018 NHL Draft class, now captains of their respective teams, will go against each other on "Hockey Night in Canada." Forward Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa's No. 4 pick that year, has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games for the Senators (8-10-1), who have lost four straight. Quinn Hughes, who the Canucks (9-6-3) took with the No. 7 pick that year, is tied for second among NHL defensemen with 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 18 games. It'll be the 18th time the two have faced each other, with Ottawa having won 12 of the 17; Hughes has 18 points (one goal, 17 assists) in those games and Tkachuk has 11 points (two goals, nine assists).

Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks (8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B)

The Sharks will retire Joe Thornton's No. 19, the second player to receive that honor by San Jose after former teammate Patrick Marleau, whose No. 12 was retired on Feb. 25, 2023. Meanwhile, the next generation of Sharks looks to turn fortunes around this season. San Jose (6-11-5) is 1-2-3 in its past six games. Mikael Granlund is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists). This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Sabres (10-9-1), who won 3-2 in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Center Tage Thompson has missed four straight games with a lower-body injury, but is nearing a return.

New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, MSG)

This game will feature two of the League's most productive defensemen in Adam Fox of the Rangers (12-5-1) and Evan Bouchard of the Oilers (10-9-2). Fox, who won the Norris Trophy, awarded to the League's top defenseman, in 2020-21, is looking for his first goal of the season but has 16 assists in 18 games. Bouchard, who helped the Oilers advance to the Stanley Cup Final last season, has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 21 games. The Rangers seek to avoid two straight losses for the first time this season after a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Oilers have lost three of four.

Other Saturday games

Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, NBCSP, SN)

Two of the top picks of the 2023 NHL Draft square off in this matinee: center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks and forward Matvei Michkov, the No. 7 pick for Philadelphia. Bedard, who won the Calder Trophy as the League's top rookie last season, is trying to rekindle his scoring touch, having not scored a goal in 11 games for the Blackhawks (7-12-1). Michkov has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 18 games for the Flyers (8-10-2), who have lost two straight.

Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames (4 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWI)

Kirill Kaprizov will try to add to his franchise-record 11-game road point streak (24 points; eight goals, 16 assists) for the Wild (13-3-3), who have won two in a row and three of their past four. The Flames (11-6-3) have won three in a row and have points in seven of their past eight (5-1-2).

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Kraken (10-9-1) have won five of their past six, but enter their game at Los Angeles having lost their past four road games. The Kings (10-7-3) have lost three of their past four and were shut out for the first time this season in a 1-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)

Sam Reinhart seeks to extend his 12-game point streak (18 points; 10 goals, eight assists) for the Panthers (12-7-1), who have lost two in a row and four of their past five. Reinhart can tie his longest career point streak, 13 games, which he did last season from Jan. 2-27 (18 points; 14 goals, four assists). The Avalanche (11-9-0) have won two in a row and five of their past six.

Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, NHLN, SCRIPPS)

This is the third of a five-game road trip for the Golden Knights (12-6-2). Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and is day to day. The Canadiens (7-10-2) have won two in a row and three of their past four.

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NESN)

The Bruins (9-9-3) ended a three-game losing streak with their 1-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. It was their first win with interim coach Joe Sacco, who replaced Jim Montgomery on Tuesday. The Red Wings (8-9-2) ended a three-game losing streak with their 2-1 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+)

This is the start of a three-game road trip for the Stars (12-6-0), who have won four of their past five. Defenseman Nils Lundkvist, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, did not practice Friday but coach Pete DeBoer said he will go on the trip. Defenseman Victor Hedman has a goal and four assists in a four-game point streak for the Lightning (10-6-2), who are 3-0-2 in their past five games.

Utah Hockey Club at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN-PIT)

This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Penguins (7-11-4), who won lost 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has one goal in eight games and remains one from 600 in his career. Utah (7-9-3) has lost three in a row, getting outscored 11-4.

New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2)

Center Jack Hughes has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 22 games this season for the Devils (13-7-2), including six assists in his past three games. New Jersey is 8-3-0 in its past 11 games. The Capitals (13-5-1) lost to the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Thursday, their first game without Alex Ovechkin, who will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a broken leg.

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO)

The Hurricanes (14-5-0) had a three-game winning streak end with a 4-2 loss to the Devils on Thursday. Forward Jack Roslovic has 11 goals in 19 games for the Hurricanes. He had nine goals in 59 games combined for the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers last season. The Blue Jackets (8-9-2) have won two in a row, scoring a combined 12 goals in those games.

Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360)

It's the second half of a back-to-back for the Jets, who won 4-1 against the Penguins on Friday and continue a season-high six-game road trip. The Predators (6-11-3) have been shut out four times this season and are averaging 2.30 goals per game (last in the NHL). Nashville is 3-6-3 in its past 12 games.

St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN)

Jordan Binnington will become the Blues' all-time winningest goalie with his next victory. He's currently tied with Mike Liut with 151. This is the start of a three-game road trip for the Blues (9-11-1). It's the first of a three-game homestand for the Islanders (7-8-5), who went 1-2-2 on a five-game road trip. They've lost three in a row, blowing a lead in the third period in each.