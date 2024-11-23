NHL Buzz: Nurse expected to return for Oilers against Rangers

Edmonton Oilers

Darnell Nurse is expected to return for the Oilers against the New York Rangers on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, MSG).

The defenseman, who has missed the past three games, skated with his teammates Thursday for the first time since sustaining a head injury at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 16.

Nurse was hit by Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves 2:41 into the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss. Reaves received a five-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head.

"We're anticipating he's ready to play tonight," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Saturday. "First of all, he plays 22-25 minutes every night. He's good at transporting the puck, getting it out of the zone and then the biggest thing is how much area he covers defensively. To play against him, there's not much room, one, because of his quickness and then two, his reach. And if you do get into a battle with him, he's incredibly strong that he can push somebody off the puck, so he's difficult to play against.

"He's important for us and he's good with the puck and when we don't have him, we definitely miss him."

Nurse has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 18 games this season, averaging 20:49 of ice time per game.

"He'll be fresh, and he plays big minutes and he's a big part of the team," Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak said. "It's not just like calling someone up and slotting him in for some minutes; he's a big part of the team and everything kind of happens around him, so it'll be good to have him back. … it's just a different dynamic without him in the lineup. He's a valuable player and he does a lot of good things." -- Derek Van Diest