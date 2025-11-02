NHL On Tap: Cooley seeks 9th straight goal in 1st period for Mammoth

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, two of which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Logan's run

Logan Cooley will look to become the third player in NHL history to score each of his first nine goals of a season in the same period when the Utah Mammoth (8-3-0) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2) at Delta Center (3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16, NHLN, SN, TVAS). The feat is shared by Jannik Hansen and Scott Young, who each scored their first nine goals of a season in the second period. Cooley, whose eight goals lead the Mammoth, became the first in NHL history to get each of those goals in the first period when he scored in a 6-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday to conclude a four-game road trip.

Nifty 50

Macklin Celebrini can become the fastest player to reach 50 assists in the history of the San Jose Sharks (4-6-2) when they host the Detroit Red Wings (8-4-0) at SAP Center (8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA). The 19-year-old forward has at least one point in seven straight games (six goals, seven assists) and 49 assists in 82 games, one short of the Sharks record held by defenseman Sandis Ozolinsh (50 assists in 111 games).

Trevor on a tear

Trevor Zegras is on the verge of establishing a record by extending his home point streak by a player from the start of their tenure with the Philadelphia Flyers to nine games when they host the Calgary Flames (2-9-2) at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS). Zegras is tied with Peter Forsberg, who scored in his first eight games in 2005-06. The 24-year-old was acquired by the Flyers in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23 and has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during his run. He leads the Flyers (6-4-1) in assists (nine) and points (13) in 11 games this season.

Columbus calling

The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-4-0) have won four straight games, and the third line of Mathieu Olivier, Charlie Coyle and Cole Sillinger has played a tremendous role with a combined 13 points (Olivier, one goal, three assists; Coyle, one goal, four assists; Sillinger, two goals, two assists) in wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-3) and St. Louis Blues (3-2). The line leads the Blue Jackets into a visit to the New York Islanders (5-5-1) at UBS Arena (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN).

Terry time

Troy Terry needs two points to become the ninth 300-point scorer in Anaheim Ducks history when they host the New Jersey Devils at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13). Terry has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 10 games this season for the Ducks (6-3-1) and 298 points (121 goals, 177 assists) in 437 games over nine seasons. He trails Rickard Rakell, who's eighth with 339 points (154 goals, 185 assists) in 550 games. The Devils (9-3-0) won 4-1 at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday after two straight losses by a combined score of 13-6 to the Colorado Avalanche (8-4) and Sharks (5-2).

The schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning at Utah Mammoth (3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN)

Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS)

New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13)

Detroit Red Wings at San Jose Sharks (8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA)