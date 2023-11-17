NHL On Tap: Ekblad, Montour could make season debut for Panthers

Friday games

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings (2 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, TSN4)

Nylander's 15-game point streak is the longest to open a season in Maple Leafs history. This will be Toronto's first game outside North America. The Red Wings have lost three of their past four games (1-1-2) and still are looking for their first win overseas. In their only other time playing outside North America, they lost two games to the St. Louis Blues, 4-3 and 5-3, on Oct. 2-3, 2009, at the same arena in Stockholm in the NHL Premiere Series.

Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG-B, NHLN)

Cole Perfetti has scored in four straight games and has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak for the Jets, who play the first of back-to-back games. Mark Scheifele has a four-game point streak (one goal, eight assists) for Winnipeg. Casey Mittelstadt (three goals, 10 assists) and Jeff Skinner (seven goals, six assists) are tied for the Sabres lead with 13 points in 16 games.

Florida Panthers at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSW, BSFL, TVAS)

The Ducks open a four-game homestand looking to rebound from an 8-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Anaheim's Pavel Mintyukov is tied with Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils for the NHL lead among rookie defensemen with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 16 games. The Panthers are 4-4-1 on the road this season, including 1-1-0 through the first two games of their three-game California trip.